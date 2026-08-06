Fight at Dallas Cowboys' Sixth Practice of Training Camp Caught on Video

The Dallas Cowboys took part in their sixth practice of training camp on Thursday and there was a fight.

The practice was the third padded session of training camp and it saw cornerback Caelen Carson and rookie wide receiver Anthony Smith go at it before the pair were separated by teammates.

Based on the video, which was provided by Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, it doesn't look like any real punches were thrown between the two combatants.

Instead, it looked like there was a lot of facemask grabbing and Carson's helmet got pulled off. It doesn't appear any other Cowboys players got involved in the scuffle.

Caelen Carson and rookie WR Anthony Smith get in a skirmish after the play and have to be separated. pic.twitter.com/HiwKTjQKuo — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 6, 2026

This is the second fight we've heard about since the Cowboys put the pads on earlier this week.

The other involved outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku and right tackle Terence Steele, but Ezeiruaku was the only one to throw a punch, which led to his ejection.

Training camp fights are normal throughout the NFL. In fact, we'd be concerned if there weren't any because that's how common they are.

The important thing is things don't get out of hand and nobody gets hurt. As compared to most training camp fights, this one should be considered tame.

Anthony Smith's 53-man roster chances

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith was a seventh-round pick of the Cowboys out of East Carolina University back in April.

The 6-foot-3, 189-pound speedster, who recorded a 4.32 40-yard dash, has had a quiet offseason overall but has managed to flash his explosiveness at times in practice.

The Cowboys have a crowded situation at wide receiver with four spots already locked-in with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, Ryan Flournoy and KaVontae Turpin, which leaves maybe two spots up for grabs.

Smith faces an uphill climb in a battle with the likes of veterans such as Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jonathan Mingo, and second-year wideout Traeshon Holden.

That said, with none of those players completely locked into roster spots, there's a chance the rookie can pull off the upset. If not, he should land on Dallas' practice squad.

Caelen Carson's 53-man roster chances

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carson, who has gotten looks with the first-team defense during the offseason, should grab a 53-man roster spot out of training camp.

However, he's going to have a tough time seeing the field unless there are injuries. DaRon Bland, Cobie Durant and Shavon Revel are all ahead of him on the depth chart.

The addition of Durant has been the biggest issue for Carson's odds of landing any semblance of a significant role, and especially with Durant being among the team's biggest standouts. There is also a threat from rookie Devin Moore.

When it's all said and done, Carson should settle in as the CB4, and the worst-case scenario for him is likely CB5.

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