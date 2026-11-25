It's hard to find much to be optimistic about when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' defense this season. They enter Week 12 ranked 31st in yardage surrendered and 29th in points. They've struggled against the run, giving up 1,667 rushing yards as well as against the pass, with opposing offenses throwing for 2,617 yards.

When looking at the season as a whole, it feels as though things are hopeless for the final stretch of the season. That might not be the case, however.

Despite still giving up far too many yards and points, the Cowboys have finally found an area on defense where they excel. Over the past four weeks, Dallas is tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the most sacks in the NFL with 17.

Over the last four weeks, the Dallas defense has recorded 17 sacks, tied with Minnesota for the most sacks in the NFL during Weeks 8-11. pic.twitter.com/N03ZyeqDD5 — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) November 25, 2026

The leader of this push has been defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who has five sacks over those four games. He now has eight on the year, proving to be every bit the disruptor the Cowboys hoped he would be when they added him at the 2025 NFL trade deadline.

Not far behind him is James Houston, who has 3.5 sacks. Houston was hardly used before this stretch, but since being given more snaps, he's been rising to the occasion. That's not surprising for fans, who were thrilled to watch Houston record 5.5 sacks for them last season.

Another name that deserves praise is Elijah Garcia, who has 1.5 sacks since Week 8, coming out of nowhere to provide a spark as an interior pass-rusher. That said, here's a look at who has made up the 17 sacks over the four-game-span:

Quinnen Williams, DT - 5.0

James Houston, OLB - 3.5

Donovan Ezeiruaku, OLB - 1.5

Elijah Garcia, DT - 1.5

Caleb Downs, S -1.0

Jonathan Bullard, DT - 1.0

Rashan Gary, OLB - 1.0

Von Miller, OLB - 1.0

LT Overton, DT - 1.0

Otito Ogbonnia, DT - 0.5

Can the Cowboys turn their pass-rush into success?

Dallas Cowboys OLB James Houston celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The problem for the defense is that despite the success they have had in getting after the quarterback, they remain abysmal on third downs. They're hopeful the eventual return of safety Jalen Thompson can help. They've also seen cornerback Joey Porter Jr. shut down his side of the field, which is encouraging.

Dallas still has time to make a run, but they're going to need plenty of help. They will also need their defensive backs to hold up well enough so that they can actually turn the pass rush into success. Based on what we have seen thus far, we shouldn't get our hopes up, but finding one area where they are solid is a major plus.

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