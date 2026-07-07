3 Bold Dallas Cowboys Predictions Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys' second training camp under head coach Brian Schottenheimer will begin later this month, and there will be plenty of storylines to watch. Dallas went 7-9-1 during their first season under Schottenheimer, and much of the blame was appropriately placed on their defensive shortcomings.

In an effort to get their defense back on track, Dallas fired Matt Eberflus, and will now turn to former Philadelphia Eagles pass game coordinator and defensive back coach Christian Parker as their new defensive coordinator.

The Cowboys also overhauled their defensive roster, putting a unit together that fits Parker's vision. Offensively, they're returning all 11 starters from 2025, which was an explosive unit. With that stage set, let's look ahead to training camp with these three bold predictions.

Anthony Smith earns a spot on 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final selection during this past draft for the Cowboys came at number 218 overall and round seven. That's where they took East Carolina wide receiver Anthony Smith, who joins a crowded group but offers field-stretching ability that will make him a name to watch throughout camp.

Smith, who averaged 17.8 yards per reception during his collegiate career can use that deep play talent to carve out a role for himself in the NFL. That begins with him making the 53-man roster this season despite the receiver corps being incredibly crowded in Dallas.

Cobie Durant wins starting job opposite DaRon Bland

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas will enter training camp with the expectation that DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel Jr. emerge as the two starting cornerbacks. Revel, who was a third-round pick last season, has been standing out during offseason work after shedding the knee brace that he wore throughout his rookie campaign. That's great news for Dallas, but we shouldn't overlook Cobie Durant.

An underrated free agency pick up, Durant is coming off of a stellar campaign, which included three interceptions during the regular season and another three interceptions during the playoffs for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite his explosive 2025 campaign, Durant's addition has been mostly overlooked. That will change during training camp, with our second bold prediction being Durant stealing a starting spot this year.

Jaishawn Barham becomes an instant star

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 92nd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, Dallas chose Michigan EDGE Jaishawn Barham. It was an intriguing selection as soon as it was announced, with Barham serving as a bit of a 'tweener. He played on the edge, as well as at off-ball linebacker during his time with the Wolverines, so there were instant questions about where the Cowboys saw him as the best fit.

Defensive coordinator Christian Parker answered that question by saying he sees Barham as a potential playmaker from the inside linebacker position. Barham instantly won fans over by saying he was entering the league ready to steal a job.

With Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown ahead of him, Barham isn't likely to start without an injury opening the door. That said, his physicality and aggressive approach will make him one of the biggest stars as soon as training camp kicks off this year.

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