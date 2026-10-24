Cowboys’ Easy Remaining Schedule Could Fuel Much-Needed Turnaround

A 2-4 start for the Dallas Cowboys has dampened the mood surrounding the team following an offseason full of hype.

The Cowboys entered the year as one of the more impressive offenses and their moves on defense, including the hiring of first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, made them one of the teams to watch in the NFC. They were also considered a legitimate contender for the NFC East title.

Despite the slow start, however, Jerry Jones remains optimistic. The owner and general manager is still supportive of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is suddenly feeling the heat, and said he's willing to make moves at the trade deadline to salvage the season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some might wonder if it's wise to spend future assets on more players this season, given the fact that the struggles in Dallas seem to be with coaching more so than with the personnel. That said, it's easy to see why Jones isn't ready to punt on this season when you look at the remaining schedule.

The Cowboys, who will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7, have the third easiest remaining schedule. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars have a softer slate of games than Dallas for the remainder of the year.

Remaining Strength of Schedule



1. MIN --- hardest ---

2. ATL

3. MIA

...

30. DAL

31. TB

32. JAX --- easiest ---- pic.twitter.com/3ZNbIcafwe — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) October 22, 2026

As we all know, this doesn't guarantee anything for the Cowboys. They already had one wildly disappointing game in which they were favored this season, losing at home to Tampa Bay in Week 5. The Bucs were not only 0-4 at the time, but they were starting undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels.

That said, the games coming up are winnable and the Cowboys happen to play in a historically bad NFC East. The talent on their team, coupled with this schedule means they should be able to pull off the division title. If not, it could spell the end for Coach Schotty.

Dallas Cowboys remaining schedule

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

* Home games in bold

Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football

Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football

Week 14 | BYE WEEK

Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football

Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET

Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD

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