Cowboys’ Easy Remaining Schedule Could Fuel Much-Needed Turnaround
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A 2-4 start for the Dallas Cowboys has dampened the mood surrounding the team following an offseason full of hype.
The Cowboys entered the year as one of the more impressive offenses and their moves on defense, including the hiring of first-year defensive coordinator Christian Parker, made them one of the teams to watch in the NFC. They were also considered a legitimate contender for the NFC East title.
Despite the slow start, however, Jerry Jones remains optimistic. The owner and general manager is still supportive of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is suddenly feeling the heat, and said he's willing to make moves at the trade deadline to salvage the season.
Some might wonder if it's wise to spend future assets on more players this season, given the fact that the struggles in Dallas seem to be with coaching more so than with the personnel. That said, it's easy to see why Jones isn't ready to punt on this season when you look at the remaining schedule.
The Cowboys, who will visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7, have the third easiest remaining schedule. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars have a softer slate of games than Dallas for the remainder of the year.
As we all know, this doesn't guarantee anything for the Cowboys. They already had one wildly disappointing game in which they were favored this season, losing at home to Tampa Bay in Week 5. The Bucs were not only 0-4 at the time, but they were starting undrafted free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels.
That said, the games coming up are winnable and the Cowboys happen to play in a historically bad NFC East. The talent on their team, coupled with this schedule means they should be able to pull off the division title. If not, it could spell the end for Coach Schotty.
Dallas Cowboys remaining schedule
* Home games in bold
Week 7 | at Philadelphia Eagles | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN | Monday Night Football
Week 8 | Arizona Cardinals | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 9 | at Indianapolis Colts | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 10 | San Francisco 49ers | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 11 | Tennessee Titans | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 12 | Philadelphia Eagles | 4:30 p.m. ET | FOX | Thanksgiving Day
Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET | Monday Night Football
Week 14 | BYE WEEK
Week 15 | at Los Angeles Rams | 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 16 | Jacksonville Jaguars | 8:20 p.m. ET | NBC | Sunday Night Football
Week 17 | New York Giants | 1:00 p.m. ET
Week 18 | at Washington Commanders | TBD
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.