George Pickens’ Cowboys Future May Depend on DeMarvion Overshown

George Pickens has been a major focal point this offseason and for good reason. Pickens had the best season of his career in 2025, which was his first with the Dallas Cowboys.

Pickens racked up 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. Those stats led the team last year, and Pickens proved to be a capable WR1 when fellow wideout CeeDee Lamb missed time with a high ankle sprain.

Following all that success, Pickens was set for free agency, but the Cowboys used the franchise tag to keep him for at least another year. As we reported earlier this offseason. Dallas had no intentions of negotiating a long-term deal, but thankfully, Pickens didn’t let that lead to a holdout.

For the Cowboys, they knew they had all the leverage with the franchise tag this season, and the possibility of using it in 2027 as well. The only concern now is whether another pending free agent steps up and forces the team to consider using the tag on him.

DeMarvion Overshown is the perfect franchise tag candidate

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While it’s true that Dallas could still use the tag on Pickens, the performance of linebacker DeMarvion Overshown could erase that possibility.

Overshown has battled injuries throughout his career, but could become a breakout star in 2026 should he stay healthy. The Cowboys surely wouldn’t want to move on from Overshown if he has a huge campaign, but they also would be hesitant to sign him to a long-term deal given the durability concerns. That’s why ESPN’s Todd Archer says there could be a “dilemma” for Dallas to figure out in 2027.

”Wide receiver George Pickens is set to play the 2026 season on the franchise tag as the Cowboys said they will not negotiate a long-term deal. If Pickens has another Pro Bowl season and Overshown remains healthy and produces, it would make for an interesting dilemma because there would be only one franchise tag to go around. Oh, and both players have the same agent, David Mulugheta,” Archer wrote.

Seeing another player with David Mulugheta as their agent has to worry Cowboys fans given the way Jerry Jones treated Mulugheta in 2025 while Micah Parsons was angling for a new deal.

Thankfully, things seem to be much smoother with Pickens this year, but that won’t make things any easier when the Cowboys are kicking around the idea of using the tag. In the end, it would be ideal to keep both players, but that will depend largely on how each performs this year. The better they both are, the harder it will be to keep them.

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