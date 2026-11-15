Will George Pickens Play Today? Injury Update, Start-or-Sit Advice for Week 10

The Dallas Cowboys were down one of their top players in Week 9 as George Pickens had to sit out due to a hamstring injury.

Pickens has been bothered by a shoulder problem dating back to Week 5, but the hamstring issue proved to be too much for him to overcome. With the team now preparing to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10, the health of Pickens is front and center once again.

When asked about his status, however, Pickens gave a strong response. He

"You gonna see me out there. You got to turn the TV screen on," Pickens said via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

As a follow-up Pickens was asked if this was the best he has felt in a while. His response there was even better.

"When you turn that TV on, get some food make sure if you have a wife or girlfriend, make sure you hug her, love her and when you turn the TV on, you should see me," Pickens said.

Is George Pickens playing today?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens breaks the tackle of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Pickens was adamant that he would play this week, the team had yet to officially claim he would be on the field against the 49ers. There was good news, however, as he was not listed on the Friday injury report, suggesting that he will be able to play.

For the Cowboys, this is a relief since their offense is far more dangerous when Pickens and CeeDee Lamb are out there together.

George Pickens fantasy advice

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for fantasy value, it's fair to ask if owners should start or sit the Dallas wideout. It's true that Pickens hasn't had the same explosive play he did during the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean we should give up on him.

Despite the drop in numbers, Pickens is still more than capable of putting up huge numbers. He proved that in Week 5 when he had 130 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions against the Bucs. He's also going up against a San Francisco team that is dealing with injuries in the secondary.

Cornerbacks Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout, and Nate Hobbs are all listed at questionable. That could open the door for Pickens to put up some big numbers this weekend, which is why it would make sense to start him.

Verdict: Start Pickens

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