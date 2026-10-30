George Pickens Listed as Questionable on Cowboys' Week 8 Injury Report

As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for a Week 8 showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, they're now dealing with the possibility of being without an impact player on both sides of the ball.

On Friday, the Cowboys listed starting wide receiver George Pickens and starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark as questionable. Pickens is dealing with a shoulder injury as well as a hamstring issue, while Clark has a problem with his back.

Both players have appeared in all seven games this season, with Pickens recording 37 receptions for 485 yards and two touchdowns. Clark has 16 tackles and one sack. There hasn't been much news surrounding the back injury for Clark, with the issue popping up late this week.

For Pickens, he has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout much of the season. While this hasn't prevented him from playing, the hamstring issue is compounding things and he has been limited in practice for three consecutive days.

Cowboys WR George Pickens is listed as questionable to play vs. Arizona on Sunday with shoulder and hamstring injuries.



DT Kenny Clark is also questionable with a back issue. — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) October 30, 2026

Cowboys Week 8 Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a quick look at the current injury report for the Cowboys, with linebacker Dee Winters and wide receiver/kick returner KaVontae Turpin ruled out. Shemar James filled in for Winters last week and is expected to resume the green-dot role against Arizona.

Running back Tyler Goodson took over the kick return duties with Turpin injured and provided a spark. He had a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagels, but unfortunately, that was called back due to a penalty.

OUT:

Dee Winters, LB (Calf)

KaVontae Turpin, WR/KR (Ribs)

QUESTIONABLE:

George Pickens, WR (Shoulder/Hamstring)

Kenny Clark, DT (Back)

Luke Schoonmaker, TE (Groin)

P.J. Locke, S (Foot)

Marist Liufau, OLB (Forearm)

Jonathan Bullard, DT (Calf)

Some good news surrounded rookie safety Caleb Downs. He was seen working with trainers this week, with an ankle injury hobbling him. He enters the weekend without a designation and is cleared to play.

Arizona Cardinals Week 8 Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals receiver Tyler Allgeier is introduced before their game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals had several players limited in practice, including running back Tyler Allgeier. According to their website, Allgeier is good to go, with only defensive tackle Walter Nolen and guard Jon Gaines ruled out.

OUT:

Jon Gaines II, OG (Ankle)

Walter Nolen III, DT (Ankle)

QUESTIONABLE:

Hjalte Froholdt , OL (Knee)

Max Melton, CB (Knee)

Andrew Wingard, S (Knee)

The Cowboys are looking for their first win over Arizona at AT&T Stadium and are just 1-8 against them overall since 2008. Having Pickens and Clark suited up would help as they look to turn that trend around, but we might have to wait until game time to see if they will play.

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