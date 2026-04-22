Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Already Fielding Trade Calls for 2026 NFL Draft

Thanks to the Micah Parsons trade last year, the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL draft with two picks in Round 1.

Speculation has run rampant ahead of the draft, with many draft experts expecting the Cowboys to get aggressive and move up for someone such as Texas Tech EDGE David Bailey, or Ohio State’s Caleb Downs. Others believe they might be interested in trading down and adding more draft capital, especially since they don’t have a pick in Round 2.

As for the Cowboys themselves, owner and general manager Jerry Jones said they would remain open to anything during the draft. On Wednesday, he again discussed the possibility of a trade and, according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, said they’ve already fielded calls.

Jones didn’t give any details, so it’s unclear if teams were trying to move up themselves, or perhaps see if the Cowboys were interested in moving up the board. If that was the case, teams might be hard pressed to get a deal done since the Cowboys apparently don’t plan on moving on from pick No. 20.

Of course, that could change should someone they covet start to slip. That's why these pre-draft calls are vital, since teams can gauge one another's interest in moving up or down, and see what that could cost.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make a trade on draft night?

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Predicting the NFL draft is an impossible task. There are so many variables, which is why there's no way to truly tell if Jones will orchestrate a big trade.

It all comes down to who is avaiable, and what it would cost. If, for example, Downs was there at No. 9 and the Chiefs were willing to move to 12 for a third round pick, the Cowboys might be willing to pull the trigger. They could also be interested in trading No. 12 and No. 20 to the Chiefs for No. 9 and No. 29. Such a move would allow them to still walk away with two picks on Thursday.

Cowboys don't historically move up

Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant throws up the X prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional playoffs. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Looking at their history, however, fans shouldn't hold their breath.

The Cowboys last traded up in Round 1 was during the 2015 NFL draft, which is when they took Dez Bryant. When it comes to using big capital, their last bold move was going from No. 14 to No. 6, which is where they selected Morris Claiborne. Even then, however, they didn't give up two first-rounders. To land Claiborne, they gave the St. Louis Rams a second-round selection.

That said, it's far more likely the Cowboys trade down than get aggressive.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —