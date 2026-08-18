Cowboys Injury Roundup Reveals Multiple RBs Banged Up

The Dallas Cowboys were back on the practice field on Monday for a late session. It was their first time practicing since their encouraging win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

While it was the preseason, there were still plenty of reasons to consider that game a positive for the Cowboys. Most importantly, their defense looked far more active and disciplined than we saw at any point during the 2025 season.

After the game, the Cowboys even added more firepower to the defense, coming to terms with Von Miller on a one-year deal. With Miller added to an already re-tooled defense, Dallas can be dangerous this season, as long as they stay healthy. With that in mind, let's see how they're looking on the injury front as they prepare for their second preseason game.

Cowboys ailing RB room

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Saturday, Phil Mafah had to leave with an injury in the second half and on Monday, he was listed as out with a rib injury. He was joined by fellow running backs Jaydon Blue (shoulder) and Israel Abanikanda (ribs). Blue was the only one who didn't participate at all during the team period, according to Nick Harris, while Mafah and Abanikanda were limited in their work.

This opened the door for Malik Davis to work with the second team. That said, Davis may have earned that on his own with a strong showing against Seattle. Of course, the injuries also highlighted the potential need for more depth at the position, something that we have speculated on often this offseason.

Full Cowboys Injury Report

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not everything was bad news as the Cowboys had defensive backs Zion Childress and Devin Moore back at practice. We also saw training camp star Jaishawn Barham back as the rookie linebacker was again making his presence felt. As for the players who were still dealing with issues, here's a look at who was limited and who missed practice on Monday.

Limited in practice

Dallas Cowboys RB Israel Abanikanda goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phil Mafah, RB, Ribs

Israel Abanikanda, RB, Ribs

Jaydon Blue, RB, Shoulder (absent team portion)

Missed practice

Dallas Cowboys tight end Michael Trigg goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Bullard, DL, Groin

Michael Trigg, TE, Toe

The Michael Trigg injury will be worth monitoring since he was one of the breakout performers against Seattle. Trigg has been applying pressure to former second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker, even becoming a favorite for the TE3 spot. This injury could open the door for Schoonmaker to take that position back if Trigg misses a significant amount of time.

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