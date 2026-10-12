Ideal Cowboys 2027 Mock Draft Lands Prototypical DaRon Bland Replacement

As the Dallas Cowboys aim to bounce back from last week's embarrassing effort at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one thing remains clear: the defense is still in shambles despite all of the offseason efforts to improve the roster.

To be fair, the team has yet to field a healthy defense, and the secondary has been plagued by injuries, but former All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland has been on the field and has been one of the team's biggest liabilities every week.

As the team searches for answers, there have been calls for the team to move on from Bland, who has been a perennial underperformer the past few years. That's why a new 2027 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network will have everyone looking toward a brighter future.

In the latest mock, Dallas lands Clemson Tigers star cornerback Ashton Hampton, who is a "prototypical" cornerback who blends a perfect combination of size and ball skills.

Clemson corner back Ashton Hampton breaks up a pass for Georgia Southern University receiver Alex Taylor at Memorial Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Let's take a closer look at what a player like Hampton could bring to the ailing Cowboys secondary.

Pick 14 (via Packers): Ashton Hampton, CB, Clemson

Clemson Tigers cornerback Ashton Hampton celebrates an interception against the South Carolina Gamecocks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bland just hasn't been cutting it for the Cowboys since his blockbuster extension, and Cowboys Nation is desperate for the team to move on. Parting ways with Bland in favor of an exciting player like Hampton would be the kind of move to restore faith in the fan base.

"Bland has dealt with injuries and regression in play since his All-Pro campaign in 2023. Cobie Durant gives the Dallas Cowboys a new face in the secondary, but the cornerback room still has major question marks otherwise. The Cowboys had a lot of needs on defense, so you can’t fix them all in one year, but cornerback has remained a major weakness in 2026," Pro Football Network wrote.

"After a strong 2025 season, Ashton Hampton has arguably looked even better to begin 2026. He’s 6’-foot-2 and 200 pounds, using his prototypical build to jam receivers near the line of scrimmage and compete at the catch point. He’s a reliable form tackler who can hit hard as a downhill defender, and his mental trigger shows up well covering underneath."

A 6-foot-2 cornerback who can cover and play press coverage? One who excels physically and is not afraid to get dirty by helping against the run? You couldn't ask for a better player to plug into Christian Parker's scheme.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates with Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton after a big play against Georgia Southern. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Last season, Hampton recorded 45 tackles, 9 passes defensed, three tackles for a loss, one sack, and one interception as a sophomore. This season, he has 15 tackles, an FBS-high 9 pass breakouts, one interception, and 0.5 tackles per loss in just five games.

His ability to make plays on the ball is only getting better, and he'd be a welcomed addition to the Dallas secondary. In the middle of Round 1, Hampton would be an incredible value pick.

Cowboys Nation can catch Hampton back in action on Saturday, October 17, at home against Charleston Southern. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET on the ACC Network.

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