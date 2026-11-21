We may have seen the last of former All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. On Saturday, the team announced that Bland has been placed on injured reserve due to a nagging ankle injury.

Bland suffered a high-ankle sprain during the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10. It marks the second consecutive year that Bland's season has ended prematurely due to being placed on injured reserve. Last season, he was placed on IR in December due to a foot injury.

Since his record-setting season in 2023, Bland played in just seven games during the 2024 campaign after having foot surgery on his fifth metatarsal before the regular season. In 2025, Bland battled foot and shoulder issues, limiting him to 12 games.

Now, he has once again been bit by the injury bug, leaving one to wonder whether he will ever suit up for the Cowboys again. With Bland moving to IR, the Cowboys elevated cornerback Derion Kendrick from the practice squad.

DaRon Bland's Struggles During 2026 Season

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland returns an interception for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Bland was once among the best cornerbacks in the entire league, he has become a liability in recent years. This season, his ability to cover anyone was noticable each and every week, with Cowboys fans routinely calling for his benching.

Over the first 10 weeks of the season, Bland allowed a whopping 438 yards in coverage, which was the most of any outside cornerback in the league. Out of his yards allowed, 313 yards came in zone coverage, which, you guessed it, was the most in the league.

After watching the rapid decline of Trevon Diggs last season and Bland following down the same path, the Cowboys will be hesitant giving big contracts to cornerbacks with a history of knee, ankle and/or foot injuries. It's a concerning trend that has hurt the Dallas second, and now, they're watching money go to waste on IR once again.

The good news for Dallas is that they will get a better look at some of their young cornerbacks with Bland on the sideline, and they acquired Joey Porter Jr. earlier this year. With Mike Pettine now calling the plays, we'll have to see how the Cowboys' defensive backfield looks moving forward.

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