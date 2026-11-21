The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Sunday afternoon showdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium, in what is essentially a must-win game entering a crucial stretch of the season.

Dallas still has an opportunity to make a playoff run in the wide-open NFC East, but they will need to beat the 1-8 Titans at AT&T Stadium to keep those hopes alive. Unfortunately, the Cowboys will be short-handed in the secondary, but they have already identified a backup plan.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cowboys sent former All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland to injured reserve, so there is now an opening in the defensive backfield that the team needs to fill. The team did just that by calling on a familiar name from the practice squad.

Dallas announced that cornerback Derion Kendrick is being elevated from the practice squad for the team's Week 11 game. Kendrick was also elevated last week due to the uncertainty surrounding Joey Porter Jr., so it is clear the coaching staff has faith in what he can bring to the table.

Derion Kendrick Brings Starting Experience

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Derion Kendrick at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kendrick was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Kendrick started 18 games over the first two seasons of his career, but then suffered a torn ACL in July 2024. That cost the defensive back the entire season, and he was waived by the Rams in 2025.

Last season, Kendrick began the year with the Seattle Seahawks and had seven tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions in 10 games.

He returned to the Rams at the end of the season, but did not appear in the postseason. Now, he is with the Cowboys, and has been bouncing between the practice squad and game-day roster. We'll have to see if Bland's absence and Mike Pettine taking over as play-caller gets Kendrick more involved in the Cowboys' defensive gameplan moving forward.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Titans is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis on play-by-play and former NFL star Greg Olsen serving as a color analyst. Pam Oliver will be the sideline reporter throughout the game.

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