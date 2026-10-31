Insider Names Cowboys Among Top Fits for Dolphins All-Pro LB at Trade Deadline

We are less than two weeks from the NFL trade deadline and the Dallas Cowboys continue to be a team to watch.

Despite being just 3-4, they're in a wide-open division where all three of their opponents have been dealing with significant injury losses. The Cowboys should be favorites to win the NFC East, but they continue to fall short on game day more often than not, thanks primarily to their subpar defense.

That's why they continue to be mentioned as players for a defensive game-changer at the deadline. While most predictions have them targeting a pass-rusher, Bucky Brooks sees the Cowboys going in a different direction. He recently named the top landing spot for several players on the trade block and for Jordyn Brooks of the Miami Dolphins, he sees the Cowboys as a landing spot.

Miami Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks and DT Jordan Phillips celebrate a fourth down stop against the Buffalo Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks was connected to Dallas throughout the offseason, but that rumor died when he signed a three-year extension. Even with the new deal, Bucky Brooks sees the All-Pro as a player who could be on the move, especially for a defense needing someone who can change the mentality.

"Despite signing a three-year extension this past summer that made him one of the NFL's highest-paid linebackers, Brooks could be on the move as teams search for an impact second-level defender. A first-team All-Pro player in 2025, the Dolphins team captain has amassed 891 tackles, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 103 career games," Brooks wrote.

"His instincts, awareness and disruptiveness make him a perfect addition for any roster that lacks an alpha dog in the middle. While the team adding the 6-foot, 240-pounder must clear the decks to absorb his hefty salary, the hard-hitting tackling machine can instantly upgrade a defense seeking a 'heart and soul' player."

In addition to the Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals were named as fits for the Miami linebacker.

What would Jordyn Brooks cost the Cowboys in a trade?

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding Brooks wouldn't be cheap at this point. His contract means any team that would be trading for him would have him for multiple years, so it would likely be at least a Round 3 pick, and likely another mid-round selection.

That would be worth it for the talent Brooks brings. He had 183 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 2025 and this season, has already recorded 52 tackles and one pass deflection in six games. He would be an instant difference-maker, but the Cowboys are already thin when it comes to draft capital.

They've also seen improved play from linebackers such as DeMarvion Overshown and Shemar James, not to mention Dee Winters, who had his best game in Week 6 before being sidelined with an injury. That said, it might be tough to see Jerry Jones giving up more draft capital when they already have seen progress at the position.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —