DeMarvion Overshown Injury Update Gives Cowboys Optimism At Crucial Time

The Dallas Cowboys have been struck by the injury bug through the first two weeks of the 2026-27 NFL regular season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Before the season opener, the Cowboys took a hit on offense with primary backup running back Malik Davis being placed on injured reserve after undergoing hip surgery, before the injuries began piling up on defense once the games were played.

Over the past two weeks, the Cowboys have lost three starting defenders (Malik Hooker, DeMarvion Overshown, and Cobie Durant), along with key reserve safety P.J. Locke.

While Hooker will miss extended time because of a fractured forearm and Durant and Locke could miss multiple weeks, there was some positive news regarding Overshown ahead of the team's historic Week 3 clash against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Demarvion Overshown Making Positive Strides

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overshown spent last week with lead Cowboys trainer Britt Brown, who has been with Dallas for 31 of his 34 years in the league, and the team's rehab group.

When speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed the team's growing list of injuries and provided an update on Overshown. According to Schotty, Overshown is "doing well in rehab" and "making progress."

The next few days of practice will be crucial for Overshown's availability in Week 3, which remains up in the air. If he can continue to progress well and make it through the week without experiencing any setbacks, we could see Overshown suit up on Sunday afternoon.

Considering the Cowboys will need to dig deep to slow down and contain former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense, having Overshown back on the field would be a major boost for the entire unit

A look at the Cowboys' practice schedule for the upcoming week can be seen below, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Dallas Cowboys' Week 3 Practice Schedule

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown talks with inside linebackers coach Scott Symons at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



TUESDAY, 9/22 - Practice in Frisco

WEDNESDAY, 9/23 - Practice in Frisco

THURSDAY, 9/24 - Practice in Frisco, depart for Rio de Janeiro around 8 p.m. local time

FRIDAY, 9/25 - Land in the morning, practice at Flamengo

SATURDAY, 9/26 - Walkthrough (not a practice, literally just walking through) at Maracanã Stadium

SUNDAY, 9/27 - Game at 5:25 p.m. local time, fly back to DFW shortly after the game

MONDAY, 9/28 - Land at DFW in the morning

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