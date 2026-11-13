Jerry Jones Sounds Off On Cowboys' Joey Porter Jr. Missing Time With Nagging Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for what owner and general manager Jerry Jones has dubbed "one of the biggest games they’ve had in quite some time," when the San Francisco 49ers visit AT&T Stadium for a Week 10 showdown.

Because the NFC East is wide open, especially after the New York Giants' loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, a win would draw the team within one game of the division lead.

Ahead of this weekend's crucial matchup, Jones made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan to discuss several issues, including the nagging injuries cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been dealing with since joining the team in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Porter has missed multiple games and has not been on the field to practice with the team, which is understandably frustrating for a lot of people within the organization. But while frustration is there, Jones understands what the team was getting into when they pulled off the trade with Pittsburgh earlier in the year.

Jerry Jones on Joey Porter Jr. Missing Time

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches warm-ups for a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's frustrating. But I'm not so sure that's the word. It's just the life we've chosen," Jones said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "There's no question that having him on the field is a significant advantage, so hopefully he'll be out there (Sunday)."

Porter Jr. has played only 38 percent of all Dallas defensive snaps since he was acquired, missing a game due to injury and another due to a last-minute illness before kickoff, but he has insisted the issues have not been contract-related.

Instead, Porter says that his foot is "jacked up," and he is hopeful that he will be able to suit up on Sunday afternoon when the Cowboys and 49ers take the field. Earlier in the season, Porter was dealing with a "back injury" that forced him to miss multiple games before he was traded to the Cowboys.

Porter will be one of the key names to watch when the Cowboys release the Friday injury report in a matter of hours, and hopefully there will be some positive news and improvement, moving from working on the cords to participating in individual and team drills.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and 49ers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday evening is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —