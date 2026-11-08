Will Joey Porter Jr. Play Today? Latest Injury Update on Cowboys CB for Week 9

The Dallas Cowboys are in danger of not having cornerback Joey Porter Jr. for the Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Porter has been dealing with an ankle injury on and off since he came to the Cowboys in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last week, Porter re-aggravated the issue and was forced to exit the game against the Arizona Cardinals as a result.

This week, Porter appeared to be on the mend after turning in a full practice on Wednesday, but then he was downgraded to a limited session on Thursday and he closed out the week as a limited participant before receiving the questionable tag.

Here's what we know about his chances of suiting up in the latest must-win game for the Cowboys.

Will Joey Porter Jr. play today?

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fact that Porter Jr. closed out the week with two limited practices is not a great sign, but he was still able to log some participation all week, so there's that.

We've seen Porter play off a similar path to the questionable tag before. Back in Week 6, Porter logged two limited practices and one full session before playing against the Green Bay Packers.

That, combined with the fact that Porter traveled with the Cowboys to Indy, leads up to believe he's going to play.

However, whether or he can play a full game remains to be seen, as he's had issues doing that throughout his Cowboys tenure.

Who replaces Joey Porter Jr. if he can't play?

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant (2) celebrates after tackling Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) during the game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Cobie Durant in the fold, he should take over the boundary spot vacated by Porter if he's ruled out. Ameer Speed and/or Shavon Revel could get more run, also.

Durant, who was signed in free agency, was viewed as the Cowboys' best cornerback before Porter came aboard.

Over four games, Durant has permitted a completion rate of 50% and a passer rating of 50.8, so his numbers back that up.

How Joey Porter Jr. has fared with Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (25) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's safe to say Porter has been everything the Cowboys hoped he would be when he has been on the field.

In his four games with Dallas, Porter is giving up a completion rate of just 30% and a passer rating of 39.6 when targeted. According to Pro Football Focus, his coverage grade (71.2) is ranked 20th among cornerbacks.

The problem, of course, has been Porter's inability to play a full workload because of his constant ankle issues.

Over the past two games, Porter played on 77.3% of the snaps in Week 7 and then dropped to 44.4% in Week 8. He has played 48% of the snaps or less in three of four games.

With how poorly Dallas' defense has played this season, the Cowboys desperately need more.

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