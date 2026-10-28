Joey Porter Jr Claps Back at Haters After Stellar Start To Cowboys Career

The Dallas Cowboys made a big splash on the trade market last month, landing star cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round draft pick.

After an impressive debut, where he played 24 defensive snaps and allowed zero receptions on one target in coverage, there were some eyebrows raised when he was a late scratch after falling ill just hours before what would have been his home debut.

Some questioned the illness story and wondered whether it had anything to do with the lack of a new contract following the trade, but Porter isn't letting that conversation distract him from performing on game day.

It is all in the past now, and Porter has continued to excel since suiting up for Dallas, proving he is one of the top cover cornerbacks in the league. Porter spoke to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram about the hot start to his Cowboys tenure, and believes that everyone will eventually come around on him.

Joey Porter Jr. Unborthered By Critics

#Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr. has been outstanding since joining the team.



He is every target in his three games with Dallas: pic.twitter.com/E3z7JKgij5 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 27, 2026

"Me personally, I know the real," he told Harris. "I know the truth. I don't really pay too much attention online to what they have to say. I just got to keep doing my job on Sundays. Once they see the tape, they'll know. They'll be quiet soon."

Porter also praised Christian Parker for the role the defensive coordinator has carved out for him in his system. Since joining Dallas, Porter has allowed just one catch for five yards on nine targets.

"[He's] put me in a good position to really hone in on the defense and hone in on my task," he added. "It's not too hard for me on the boundary when I just have to eliminate guys. That's exactly what he wants me to do, and I'm just going to keep doing that."

In terms of shutdown cornerbacks, there has been no one in the league who can erase options from opposing offenses more efficiently than the 26-year-old Porter.

Lowest comp pct allowed this season

(min 75 coverage snaps)



Joey Porter Jr 22.2%

Trent McDuffie 27.8%

Kei'Trel Clark 30.0%

Mike Jackson 33.3%

Isaiah Rodgers 42.9% pic.twitter.com/kyyMd4zLfh — PFF (@PFF) October 27, 2026

Porter is the type of cornerback that the Cowboys' defense has been desperately lacking, and he's exactly the kind of player who Christian Parker wants to build around.

Now, we'll just have to see whether Porter can be a part of their long-term plans.

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