Several things have gone wrong for the Dallas Cowboys this season as they enter Week 11 with a record of 4-6. They spent the entire offseason rebuilding their defense to fit new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's scheme, but have not found any success.

That's led to a big change this week as the Cowboys took play-calling duties away from Parker and will give senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine the job. There's hope in Big D that this will provide a spark for their struggling defense.

While we don't know how much the move to Pettine will help, there's one true certainty when it comes to the Dallas defense, and that would be that Joey Porter Jr. is going to lock down whoever he matches up against.

Porter, who was traded following their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, has been an absolute stud since arriving in Dallas. According to Next Gen Stats, he has allowed the fewest yards per target in coverage, and it's not close. Porter is giving up just 1.5 yards per target, which is 1.6 yards better than Emmanuel Forbes, who is second in the league.

Fewest yards per target allowed in coverage this season, per @NextGenStats:



1. Joey Porter Jr. – 1.5

2. Emmanuel Forbes – 3.1

3. Trent McDuffie – 3.5

4. Isaiah Rodgers – 3.6

5. Denzel Ward – 3.8



> Minimum 100 coverage snaps — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) November 20, 2026

Cowboys won the trade with the Steelers

Dallas Cowboys CB Joey Porter Jr., LB Dee Winters, and DT Otito Ogbonnia celebrate after Winters intercepts a pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dallas sent a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick as well as a 2028 second-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Porter, and with these numbers, it's clear that they won the trade.

While giving up a second-round pick is a steep price, it's hard to see the Cowboys adding anyone with their 2028 second-round selection who can impact the game the way Porter can. Of course, the key will be agreeing to a new contract with Porter, who is scheduled for free agency in 2027.

We should also be fair to the Steelers. They didn't trade Porter because they felt he wasn't good enough. They also didn't likely think they could easily replace him with a future second-round pick. Instead, they moved on because Porter forced their hands. He wanted a new deal and was not playing, citing a back problem.

Since arriving in Dallas, he hasn't had the same issue, although he has missed multiple games due to a foot and ankle injury. When he has been on the field, however, he has been their best defender and one of the league's true shutdown cornerbacks. That's why it would make plenty of sense for the Cowboys to lock him up in 2027 and beyond.

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