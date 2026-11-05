Dallas Cowboys Could Play Major Role in NFL Trade Deadline Win or Lose vs Colts

The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 9 of the 2026-27 NFL season with three wins in their last four games and are quickly losing ground in the NFC East. That has led to some increased conversations about whether Dallas will be a buyer or seller at the NFL trade deadline.

Regardless of whether the Cowboys come away from Sunday afternoon's game with a win, they could end up playing a key part in the value of some of the Indianapolis Colts' key offensive stars.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Josh Downs are among the players who could be shipped away at the deadline, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz believes some teams are waiting until after the Colts play the Cowboys' putrid defense, which is currently ranked No. 32 overall.

Because players have consistently had their best games of the season against the Cowboys, the value for players like Taylor and Downs could ultimately skyrocket which means some teams could be scared away.

Cowboys Could Impact Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs Trade Values

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others," Schultz wrote on X.

"But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs. the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline."

That's another L for the Cowboys' defense this season. Not only have they been run and thrown all over throughout the season, but now teams know playing against them can increase the value of players on their roster and what they can get back in return.

It's a sign of how far the Cowboys' defense has fallen, even after investing several resources during the offseason to bring in new talent and turn things around. Just look at Gardner Minshew's fourth-quarter performance at Dallas as another example of how someone can win a starting job by playing the Cowboys' defense and make someone else on the roster expendable.

It's a cruel world to live in for Cowboys fans. Entering Week 9, the Cowboys rank dead last in total defense, No. 22 in pass defense, and No. 32 in run defense. Have yourself a day, Jonathan Taylor.

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