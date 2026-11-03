Cowboys Defense Takes Major Hit With Two Rookie Starters Injured

Losing is bad enough, especially when you blow a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys did this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. It's even worse when a team suffers injuries during such a defeat, which also happened to the Cowboys.

Dallas was playing well on defense for the first 45 minutes, but then cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and rookie safety Caleb Downs left with injuries and things fell apart. On Monday, there was an update on injuries and it doesn't look great for the Dallas defense.

They're waiting for tests on Porter, so there's not a lot to update there. For Downs, however, he's in concussion protocol, leaving his status for Week 9 in doubt.

Malachi Lawrence could miss multiple games

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence rushes the line during the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's worse is that fellow first round pick Malachi Lawrence also suffered an injury against the Cardinals and his update was the most concerning. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer admitted the injury suffered by Lawrence was worse than they initially thought, adding that he could miss multiple weeks.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said rookie OLB Malachi Lawrence could be out a few weeks with an ankle injury. TE Jake Ferguson has a chance to play Sunday despite his ankle injury.



Rookie DB Caleb Downs is in concussion protocol. — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2026

Lawrence was selected 23rd overall out of UCF and had recently moved into the starting lineup. He has 13 tackles and one sack on the season in eight games.

In addition to the rookies being injured, the Cowboys announced that P.J. Locke is also in concussion protocol. Jake Ferguson, who injured his ankle in Week 8, has a chance to play this weekend, according to Schottenheimer.

Caleb Downs could miss showdown with his brother

Downs, who was selected 11th overall out of Ohio State, has 52 tackles, one sack, and two forced fumbles in eight games. He's been a central piece to the Dallas defense, but could miss a game that he's had marked on the calendar since the schedule was released.

In Week 9, the Cowboys will face the Indianapolis Colts on the road. Downs was interested in this game since his older brother, Josh Downs, is a wide receiver for Indianapolis. The elder Downs enters Week 9 with 30 receptions for 330 yards and a touchdown.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs runs with the ball after a catch against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly enough, Josh Downs recently requested a trade from Indianapolis. The Colts are currently 2-6, but have been open for business as they look toward the future. They fired general manager Chris Ballard and have traded guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Rumors have them potentially moving on from running back Jonathan Taylor as well, but for now, the Cowboys are set to face Taylor as well as Josh Downs. Unfortunately, they might be short-handed on defense when they do so.

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