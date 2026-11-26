We've made it to game day, Dallas Cowboys Nation, with the Thanksgiving Day tradition continuing at AT&T Stadium on Thursday evening. In the second game of an NFL triple-header, the Cowboys welcome the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas has had plenty of luck on Thanksgiving in recent years and is hoping to keep the trend going after picking up a blowout 51-30 win just four days ago over the Tennessee Titans. With a win over the Eagles, the Cowboys would have their first winning streak of the 2026-27 campaign.

The Cowboys enter today's game riding a four-game Thanksgiving Day winning streak, so that's something else that will be on the line.

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders perform during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most importantly, a win over the Eagles closes the gap between Dallas and the New York Giants, who currently hold a two-game lead in the division. Dallas' NFL playoff chances are dwindling, despite last week's win, so every week is crucial as the team enters must-win territory.

Let's hope history and recent momentum is on their side when the two teams kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady calling the action in the booth.

How can you tune into all of the Thanksgiving Day fetivities? All of the information to tune into Thursday evening's clash in the NFC East can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Live Stream & TV Info

A view of the Salvation Army logo and Dallas Cowboys logo before a game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, November 26, 2026

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: AT&T Stadium

TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -8.5 | O/U: 48.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -434 | Titans +340

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

Halftime Performer: Miranda Lambert

Live Stream: Fubo (free trial)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Following this week's game, the Cowboys end a three-game home stand and will make a trip to the west coast where they will return to primetime for a showdown with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football in Week 13.

After Week 13, the Cowboys will then finally get to observe their bye week and gear up for the final stretch of the season.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —