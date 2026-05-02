Juanyeh Thomas Takes Issue With Cowboys Giving Away Marshawn Kneeland's Number

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning rookie minicamp, which means many of the team's new draft picks and undrafted signees are arriving to the facility to begin their NFL careers.

This also means that these players will be receiving their jersey numbers, though some are more temporary than others since many undrafted rookies don't end up officially making the team.

However, former Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas is taking an issue with the way in which the team has handled its new jersey numbers as it relates to honoring late Dallas defensive end Marshawn Kneeland. Thomas signed with the Indianapolis Colts in free agency this offseason but it's clear the passing of Kneeland is still on his mind.

Kneeland, who wore No. 94 with the Cowboys, died at the age of 24 this past November only a few days after playing in Dallas' Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The team honored him throughout the rest of the season, but Kneeland's jersey number has already found a new home on the Cowboys roster.

New Cowboys Player Has Marshawn Kneeland's Jersey Number

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys have given Kneeland's No. 94 jersey to undrafted defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam during the team's rookie minicamp this week. Gilliam played five years of college football, starting out for three seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Virginia Tech.

Though it's only a minicamp number that could soon become available if Gilliam fails to make the team, Thomas expressed some honest feelings on social media after seeing that Kneeland's number had been given away. Thomas and Kneeland were teammates for one and half seasons.

"That 94 shoulda been off limits til my brothers contract fully expired… Just don’t feel right fr #94Forever," Thomas wrote on X.

That 94 shoulda been off limits til my brothers contract fully expired… Just don’t feel right fr…#94Forever💙🕊 — Juanyeh Thomas (@STG_Yeh1) May 2, 2026

Like the rest of the team last season, Thomas was hit hard by Kneeland's sudden passing. It will be interesting to see if his response will lead the Cowboys to taking the No. 94 jersey away and letting it go unused for at least next season.

Kneeland's passing was tragic and is still fresh in the minds of NFL players and fans. As a result, leaving the number open would be a way for the Cowboys to continue honoring Kneeland's memory during the 2026 season. It's also possible the team will still wear the No. 94 decals on their helmets.

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