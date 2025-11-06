Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland tragically passes away at age 24
The Dallas Cowboys have been struck by tragedy. On Thursday morning, it was announced that defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has tragically passed away.
Kneeland was just 24 years old.
“It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team shared in a statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”
No cause of death has been announced at this time.
Our deepest condolences go out to Kneeland's family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.
This is a developing story. We will update the post with more information as it becomes available.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Cowboys' projected depth chart after Quinnen Williams, Logan Wilson trades
List of Cowboys' 2026 NFL draft picks after trade deadline
3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
Re-examining Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons haul after trade deadline
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries