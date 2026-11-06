Latest Jerry Jones Word Salad on Paying Coaches Shows Cowboys Winning Isn't Top Priority

Every time Jerry Jones speaks, he puts his foot in his mouth. That was the case again on Friday during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Jones was attempting to clarify previous comments he made about paying up for a top-tier head coach.

Jones said there was "no correlation" between highly paid coaches and NFL success, which was proven false, and now he's taking a different route.

Instead of owning up to the fact that looking for a bargain on the sideline to lead your team isn't going to pay off, Jones is simply saying he could pay for a coach if he really wanted to, because he isn't afraid to pay up for his oil wells.

Seriously, that's the direction Jones thought he should take his comments as Cowboys Nation is ailing and in desperate search of any optimism or hope.

Jerry Jones Raises More Eyebrows With New Coaching Comments

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I drill wells," Jones said in an effort to ease Cowboys Nation's pain. "I have five wells going right now that cost more than any coach.”

Well, that's great Jerry, but did you just openly admit that you care more about drilling wells than the Cowboys' success? Because that is what it seems like and that's the interpretation fans are having.

"Wells don't win you a championship Jerr," one fan wrote on X. Another added, "So you can do it but you choose not to because you’re stupid. Got it."

To make matters worse, he once again doubled down on the idea that he could pay a coach if he really wanted to. "Not one time in my life, if I wanted to do it, I let money stand in the way of doing it. That’s stood true since the day I walked into the Dallas Cowboys."

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks is interviewed prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Someone take his microphone away. If you don't want to win, fine, but hire a general manager who wants to. Fans have been waiting for 30 years for the Cowboys to win another Super Bowl, but as long as Jerry Jones is in charge, it's becoming clearer that the team will have no shot.

And, to make matters worse, he doesn't even seem to care. So spare us the "all in" comments each and every offseason, and go out and hire a real general manager if you want to. Otherwise, fans will completely stop supporting the team.

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