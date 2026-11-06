Skip Bayless Unloads on Dallas Cowboys Following Absurd Claims From Jerry Jones

Skip Bayless is one of the more well-known Dallas Cowboys fans, but he's had enough.

Bayless recently went off about the Cowboys while speaking with Stephen A. Smith on First Take. Smith said the Cowboys were an accident waiting to happen, while Bayless said they accident has been happening for 31 years. He then went off, saying they have no heart and blamed it on the way Jerry Jones runs the franchise.

"Look, we're a bad team with no heart, no guts, no soul, a team with no killer instinct, a team that doesn't really care about winning because they know their kooky old coot of an owner, and I love Jerry Jones as much as you do," Bayless said.

"We're a bad team with no heart, no guts, no soul. A team with no killer instinct. A team that doesn't really care about winning."@RealSkipBayless goes off on the Dallas Cowboys 🫣 pic.twitter.com/nRRcjvhoFs — First Take (@FirstTake) November 6, 2026

"I like him as a guy. I hate him as the worst GM in pro football because at age 84, he's still the owner and operator who said the other day, I like the way we're trending. That's exactly what's wrong with my Dallas Cowboys, because you're sending the message that you're patting them on the head and saying, it's okay, we're okay. We all live in the country club out in Frisco at the Star. And it's going to be okay whether we win, lose, or draw because I own the most valuable team in all of sports. And I'm already in the Hall of Fame, and once upon a time, way back when, I won not one or two, I won all three Super Bowls that my team's played in."

Bayless went on to say the Cowboys are the biggest soap opera in sports and that Jones is the reason for this as well. Despite the fact that they haven't had any real success in three decades, Jones often says things that puts the spotlight on his team, which Bayless believes is his ultimate goal, even above winning.

Skip Bayless is every Dallas fan right now

Dallas Cowboys fans react at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Bayless might not be the most popular man among the fan base, it's easy to imagine millions of Cowboys fans around the world were applauding his words during this rant.

Dallas has a roster loaded with talent, but they're poorly coached thanks to Jones' delusional belief that paying for a good coach doesn't lead to wins. Those same fans are also begging for some sense of accountability, while Jones is praising the direction of the franchise.

The fact that Jones could praise the direction and defend the coaching staff follwing their most embarrasing loss of the year perfectly sums up what's wrong with this team. And sadly, as long as Jones is the most visible face in the organization, the hope for change feels minimal at best.

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