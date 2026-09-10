Cowboys Named Possible Trade Suitors For Edge Rusher Jerry Jones Would Deem 'Substantive'

Jerry Jones' mouth has been writing checks that Dallas Cowboys fans hope he can cash.

Jones has made it quite clear since training camp began that the Cowboys are looking to do more for their defense after what was a total overhaul of the unit during the offseason that included the hiring of a new defensive coordinator, trades, draft picks and signings.

At the outset of training camp, Jones said he would "give up the future" for a "substantive" addition to the defense, and he once again made it clear earlier this week that he's ready to make a move.

“The best way for me to answer that is not timing-wise, right on something this morning or this week, but if you look at it generally speaking, we’re in play (to make a trade)," Jones said. "And that’s the best way to describe it."

Maybe it comes early in the season, or maybe it comes closer to the trade deadline, but a significant trade for the Cowboys seems inevitable at this point.

Cowboys named potential trade suitor for Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Maxx Crosby (98) on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All of that leads us to this: Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has listed the Cowboys as a potential trade suitor for Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

"If another team comes calling about Crosby, the Raiders will undoubtedly listen. They're in the early stages of a rebuild and may not be ready to contend while Crosby is still in his playing prime," Knox wrote, before naming the Cowboys and New England Patriots as teams to watch for Crosby.

Of course, we know the Cowboys were a legitimate player for the five-time Pro Bowler early in the offseason before the Baltimore Ravens supplied a better offer and landed him.

However, the Ravens later nixed the trade over Crosby's physical, even though they knew full well he had knee surgery during the offseason, but that's another story for another day.

The simple fact that the Cowboys made a push to trade for Crosby suggests that they would absolutely go after him again if presented the opportunity.

Not even Jones would rule it out in the wake of the failed pursuit of Crosby and the Ravens canceling the trade.

“We’re pretty far down the road relative to what our plans are,” he said when asked about Crosby. “So, while I don’t anticipate it, I don’t want to rule anything out.”

Is Maxx Crosby still available?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) prepares to enter the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crosby has repleged his allegiance to the Silver & Black since the failed trade and there are no signs that Las Vegas is planning on moving him before the season, or even early into it.

However, we know the deal here. Crosby was unhappy with all of the losing in Las Vegas, which led to the aforementioned trade, and things aren't likely to change in the first year under head coach Klint Kubiak.

We could definitely see Crosby getting frustrated once again and asking to be dealt near the trade deadline as he continues to look for a chance to win a Super Bowl that doesn't seem like it'll ever come with the Raiders.

From Las Vegas' perspective, it makes sense to trade Crosby, whether he wants out or not.

The Raiders may be a few years away from competing, at least, and Crosby will turn 30 next August. Add in the fact that he's had injury issues the past few years and we're looking at a situation where his value may only go down from here.

Whether it's after a handful of weeks or at the trade deadline, the Raiders should cash in on Crosby while they still can, which in turn would assist in their rebuild.

How much will Crosby cost?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) walks on the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We don't need to go over our view of if the Cowboys should trade for Crosby or not. Barring him having injury issues once again and showing significant decline in 2026, the Cowboys should absolutely pull the trigger on a trade.

But the cost will be important here. The Cowboys were unwilling to unload two first-round picks the first time around and chances are they won't be willing to do that again, although it's certainly a possibility given Jones' clear urgency.

The Raiders are going to ask for that much, but they might have a tough time getting it this time around. Instead, Las Vegas is likely looking at an offer similar to what the Cowboys offered them the last time around: a first-round pick and a lesser selection, like a second- or third-rounder, at most.

If the Cowboys are all-in like they seem to be, and if edge rusher is a clear need at the trade deadline, we could definitely see Jerry springing for such a deal to fortify Dallas' defense.

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