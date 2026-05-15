Most Important Cowboys Revenge Games on 2026 NFL Schedule

Thursday night was important for the upcoming season as the 2026 NFL schedule was released. As is always the case, teams introduced their schedules in a unique way, which included a video package from the Dallas Cowboys featuring their trio of Tylers on the offensive line.

Before the official announcement, the Cowboys already knew every team they would be facing and a few of the games were announced. That included a Week 1 road game against the New York Giants, a Week 3 meeting with the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil, and a Week 12 Thanksgiving showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With every other game filled in now, we can take a minute to examine the schedule and see which games are most important. Three of those that stand out as vital games are also excellent opportunities for the Cowboys to get some revenge.

Week 6: Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While their last meeting wasn't a loss, the Dallas Cowboys have not beaten the Green Bay Packers since Dak Prescott's rookie season in 2016. Green Bay won five straight games, including two playoff matchups over Dallas.

In 2025, the two teams faced off in Week 4, which was the first time Dallas had to face Micah Parsons as an opponent. Parsons made a huge play during overtime, which kept the Cowboys from scoring a touchdown, ultimately leading to a 40-40 tie.

The two teams will play one another again in Week 6, which will give the Cowboys a chance to finally stop the bleeding. Perhaps their new pass rusher, Rashan Gary, who was added in a trade with Green Bay can get some revenge of his own in the process.

Week 8: Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. runs against Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In Week 8, the Cowboys will host the Arizona Cardinals. While Dallas has dominated the all-time series, the Cardinals are on a four-game winning streak against the Cowboys. This includes a frustrating 27-17 loss in 2025 when the Dallas defense had no answers for Jacoby Brissett.

The Cowboys hope their revamped secondary, which includes a former Cardinal in safety Jalen Thompson, can lead to more success this season. This might not feel like a huge game when looking at the overall schedule, but it will be an important test to see if the Cowboys can finally start winning against the teams they're supposed to.

Week 10: Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The only team that's been as big of a thorn in the Cowboys' side as much as the Packers is the San Francisco 49ers. Entering 2026, the 49ers have won four consecutive games over Dallas, two of which were in the playoffs.

Some added intrigue will be featured in this game with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa now suiting up for the 49ers while linebacker Dee Winters will play for the Cowboys. Those two players will be key figures, but Dak Prescott has to figure out how to have success against this offense while the defense needs to slow down Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

A win against this long-time rival would be massive for the Cowboys' confidence, while a loss could allow doubt to creep in.

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