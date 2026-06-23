Most Surprising Player Who Could Make Cowboys Roster After Minicamp

There's no shortage of additions to the Dallas Cowboys defensive roster this offseason. Following a frustrating campaign in which they struggled in every phase of the game, the Cowboys decided to completely overhaul the unit.

They added players via trade such as outside linebacker Rashan Gary and inside linebacker Dee Winters. Dallas was active in free agency as well, picking up safety Jalen Thompson, cornerback Cobie Durant, safety P.J. Locke, and defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard and Otito Ogbonnia. Their focus remained on the defense throughout the NFL draft, with safety Caleb Downs, outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence, and inside linebacker Jaishawn Barham as their top choices.

With all these additions, it was easy to overlook a late signing. At the end of minicamp, the Cowboys agreed to terms with EDGE Charles Snowden, who joins a deep group of pass rushers and could find his way to the 53-man roster, which would be a surprise given his late start.

Charles Snowden coming off strong 2025 campaign

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden runs against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Undrafted out of Virginia in 2022, Snowden began his career with the Chicago Bears, appearing in just two games as a rookie. He spent the following season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad before finding a role with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

Snowden spent two years with the Raiders and appeared in 31 games with 18 starts. He posted solid numbers this past season, recording 28 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. He earned an overall PFF grade of 70.5 and was decent against the run (62.3) as well as when rushing the passer (68.3).

At 28 years old, Snowden is entering his prime and his career is on the right trajectory following his time in Las Vegas.

Why Charles Snowden can make the 53-man roster

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden celebrates after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Dallas doesn't have anyone who stands out as an elite pass-rusher, but they have multiple players capable of making an impact. Rashan Gary and Donovan Ezeiruaku are slated to start and Malachi Lawrence figures to have a major role.

Behind their top three outside linebackers are James Houston and Sam Williams. As Cowboys On SI's Josh Sanchez recently wrote, those two players are pure pass rushers, whereas the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Snowden is more effective in the run game.

That could be his ticket to the 53-man roster and early indications suggest that the coaching staff likes what they've seen from Snowden thus far.

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