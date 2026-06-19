The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up mandatory minicamp early on Thursday afternoon, thanks to a clutch move by a former FBI agent turned NFL security rep.

The move led to the team canceling its final practice of the three-day minicamp, and now they will take approximately five and a half weeks off until making the trip to Oxnard, California, for training camp.

But while the on-field work was done, there was still some work to do, and the Cowboys made a flurry of roster moves, from signing a trio of UFL standouts to moving key offensive line depth to season-ending injured reserve.

It is one move the team made, however, that stands out: signing free agent defensive end Charles Snowden. Snowden may not be a household name, but he is a player who Cowboys fans need to keep a close eye on throughout training camp and the NFL preseason. Snowden is not just a darkhorse to make the 53-man roster, but he needs to be given a real shot.

The Case For Charles Snowden

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

On the surface, the Cowboys signed Snowden to fill the final spot of their 90-man roster as a camp body. But after trying out for the team over the past two days, it's clear that there is something there that the coaching staff likes.

Snowden was having an impressive career at the University of Virginia before breaking his ankle in his senior season, but he was still named second-team All-ACC and led the Cavaliers in sacks (6) and tackles for a loss (10). Unfortunately, he then went undrafted and his career got off to a slow start with the Chicago Bears.

But in the past two years, Snowden has seen a career resurgence.

In 31 games with Las Vegas, the 6-foot-6, 250 pound 260-poundSnowden has earned 18 starts. Last season, he had the most successful season of his professional career, recording 28 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, four quarterback hits, three sacks, and one interception. His career is on the right trajectory.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden returns an interception against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The signing of Snowden gives the Cowboys some unexpected depth at the EDGE position, with Rashan Gary, Donovan Ezeiruaku, Malachi Lawrence, Sam Williams, James Houston, rookie LT Overton, and Marist Liufau.

While Ezeiruaku, Lawrence, Williams, and Houston all excel as pure pass rushers, Snowden is even more willing to defend against the run and get his nose dirty. As part of the pass rushing rotation, he would add more flexibility to the defensive scheme.

Last year, we saw an unlikely player make the roster when James Houston impressed throughout the preseason, and because of Snowden's ability to get after the passer and set the edge, he could turn into a breakout star in Christian Parker's versatile defense.

Regardless of the end result, Snowden will be a player to watch throughout the preseason and could end up being a man who turns some heads.

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