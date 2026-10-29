New Dallas Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Fast-Rising, Diverse Pass Rusher

The Dallas Cowboys got back into the win column in Week 7, with an impressive win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas is now favored to win the NFC East, but there is still a long season that needs to play out.

While the Cowboys appear positioned to make some improvements this season, they will also have an opportunity to take a step forward in the offseason through the NFL Draft.

In a new mock draft from CBS Sports, Josh Edwards shared his thoughts on what direction the Cowboys could go. For Edwards, it's some immediate help along the defensive interior, with Tennessee Volunteers star defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam closes in to tackle Arkansas Razorbacks running back Sutton Smith | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gilliam is one of the fastest risers in this year's draft class, and appears poised to make a dynamic impact a the next level thanks to his ability to blow up plays in the backfield while also bringing an impressive pass rush arsenal.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

A closer look at how Gilliam can add to the Cowboys' defense can be seen below.

Pick No. 20: Xavier Gilliam, Defensive Line, Tennessee Volunteers

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is tackled by Tennessee Volunteers defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edwards is ranked by CBS Sports as the No. 6 overall prospect and the top-ranked interior defensive lineman, so landing him at No. 20 overall would be a major win for the Cowboys. It would also allow the team to move on from Kenny Clark in the offseason.

"One of the biggest risers in the cycle to this point is Tennessee defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam," Edwards writes. "He has the quickness to hop gaps and create quick pressures, but he also has a diverse pass rush arsenal to win late in the down as well."

Gilliam transferred from Penn State to Tennessee for his junior year and picked up right where he left off with the Nittany Lions. Through eight games, Gilliam is having a career year with 26 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Those would all be welcomed additions to the Cowboys' defense.

Cowboys Nation's next opportunity to see the Gilliam and the Volunteers in action will be on Saturday, November 7, against the No. 9-ranked Kentucky Wildcats.

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