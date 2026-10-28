Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order Pushes Dallas Cowboys Into Top 20 Pick

We are nearly two months into the 2026-27 NFL regular season, which means there is a clear distinction between the contenders and pretenders around the league. Then, there are teams like the Dallas Cowboys, who have as many questions as answers and could go in either direction as we prepare for a crucial stretch of the season.

Dallas got back into the win column in Week 7 with a big win over the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, and will now look to put together a winning streak in advance of the trade deadline with the hope of making a push for the postseason.

But while there is plenty to be worried about with the current campaign, it's hard not to look toward the future with the 2027 NFL Draft order beginning to take shape.

If the draft were to be held today, the Cowboys would be picking No. 20 overall, thanks to the first-round pick acquired from the Green Bay Packers as part of the Micah Parsons trade last preseason. Unfortunately, Dallas' own pick would be No. 12 overall, but the better of their two first-rounders is going to the New York Jets as part of last year's deal for Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a sack during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Green Bay pick improved thanks to the Packers' loss to the division rival Detroit Lions in Week 7.

While a top-15 pick would be nice to have, especially with so many holes on the roster remaining, a top-20 pick will still give Dallas a great opportunity to land an impact player in a relatively deep draft class.

The 2027 NFL Draft will take place in the nation's capital from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.

A full look at the current 2027 NFL draft order entering Week 8 can be seen below.

Updated 2027 NFL Draft Order Entering Week 8

An NFL shield logo at the NFL Shop at Wembley Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Chargers

2. Tennessee Titans

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Washington Commanders

5. Houston Texans

6. Philadelphia Eagles

7. New York Jets (from IND)

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. New York Jets

11. New Orleans Saints

12. New York Jets (from DAL)

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. Cleveland Browns (from LAR)

15. Atlanta Falcons

16. Baltimore Ravens

17. Seattle Seahawks

18. New England Patriots

19. Carolina Panthers

20. Dallas Cowboys (from GB)

21. New York Giants

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Cincinnati Bengals

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

25. Detroit Lions

26. Cleveland Browns

27. Denver Broncos

28. Chicago Bears

29. Buffalo Bills

30. San Francisco 49ers

31. Kansas City Chiefs

32. Minnesota Vikings

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