New Cowboys 2027 NFL Mock Draft Lands Urgent DL Help After Week 5 Loss

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of their most embarrassing home loss in recent memory, falling to the previously winless Tampa Bay Buccaneers and struggling to show any consistency in all three phases of the game.

Everyone knew the Cowboys' defense was a disaster last season, but after making a lot of changes during the offseason and hiring Christian Parker as defensive coordinator to lead a turnaround, there was hope that things would be headed in the right direction.

After five weeks, it's clear that there are still some serious issues that the team needs to address, and one of the biggest surprises is how poorly the team has played in the trenches and against the run.

That's why a new 2027 mock from Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic provides a perfect answer for the Cowboys. Enter Oregon star defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, who has been a massive presence and force for the Ducks' interior defensive line.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington tackles UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden at the Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Adding a player like Washington to pair with All-Pro Quinnen Williams would give the team more options in the offseason when it comes to the future of Kenny Clark in Dallas.

The 2027 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 29, through Saturday, May 1, at the National Mall outside of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Let's take a look at what Washington could bring to the trenches in Dallas.

Pick 21: A’Mauri Washington, Defensive Line, Oregon Ducks

Oregon defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington celebrates a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We have seen the Dallas defense continue to get bullied between the tackles, despite Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. The team needs to add more big bodies, and that's what the 6-foot-2, 330-pound Washington would bring.

"Washington is a tremendous athlete. Though he can be a bit inconsistent, there’s big upside here," Baumguardner wrote.

Last season, Washington appeared in 15 games, recording 33 total tackles, 8 passes defensed, 4.5 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. This season, he has just 11 stops in four appearances, but has been a constant force plugging up running lanes and redirecting plays.

With a free weekend, Cowboys Nation can get a close look at Washington in action when he and the No. 13 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 UCLA Bruins. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

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