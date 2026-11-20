Quinnen Williams turned heads this week when he refused to answer questions during a press conference. Williams, who has been a supporter of defensive coordinator Christian Parker, was asked about the Dallas Cowboys' decision to strip Parker of his play-calling duties.

Williams said he would keep his thoughts on that to himself. He gave the same answer repeatedly when asked about the team's 4-6 record and his thoughts on Mike Pettine.

It was an odd presser for Williams, who is usually willing to talk about anything. According to Colin Cowherd, that in itself is a major indictment of head coach Brian Schottenheimer. As Cowherd says, the Cowboys have reached a weird phase where there's nothing good to say, which is alarming considering the talent they have.

"So the Dallas Cowboys are a very big brand, but they're also unique in the NFL this year. Every really bad team can be explained by either A, you just don't have enough good players, the Tennessee Titans, or B, you're not good at quarterback, the New York Jets, who are very good on the roster, they're not good at quarterback," Cowherd said.

"The Cowboys have a guy that's going to get Hall of Fame votes at quarterback and should, Dak Prescott, very good. And they have excellent personnel. Don't listen to anybody. Offensive personnel should be top five offense in the league. CeeDee Lamb, (George) Pickens, Javonte Williams, Dak, top seven offensive line. (Jake) Ferguson, I don't want to hear about it. So here's how bad it is. The Cowboys have reached a new phase. The if you don't have anything good to say, say nothing."

"Think about that. Seven years with the Jets: quotable. Dallas: "I'm done talking!" Jerry - it's time."@colincowherd reacts to Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams' comments to the media pic.twitter.com/3cOvli21Vo — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 19, 2026

Quinnen Williams reached a low with Cowboys that he never did with Jets

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams reacts after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As if that's not concerning enough, Cowherd brings up another point. Williams spent seven years with the New York Jets, a team known for dysfunction, yet he always had something to say. Now after just over a full year with the Cowboys, he's done talking. Again, Cowherd says that's squarely on the shoulders of Schottenheimer.

"Think about this. Quinnen Williams played for the New York Jets for seven years and never stopped talking. He's with the Cowboys. I got nothing to say here. Think about that. Seven years with the Jets, quotable. Dallas, I'm done talking. Jerry, it's time. I got nothing against Brian Schottenheimer. But he wasn't interviewing for not only head coaching jobs, top coordinator jobs."

Cowherd is a controversial figure due to his hot takes, which often rile up fan bases. That said, he's spot on with this opinion.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer came to Dallas with the lofty goal of "building the greatest culture in professional sports." The problem is that he never learned to walk as a head coach before trying to run that marathon.

He also has been terrible when it comes to holding players accountable and is using Parker as a scapegoat for his own shortcomings as a head coach. That said, it's impossible to argue against Cowherd's take that this isn't the right job for Schottenheimer, and Jerry Jones would be wise to pivot sooner rather than later.

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