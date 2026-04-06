3 Cowboys Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Dallas
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With NFL free agency in its second month, the Dallas Cowboys have a handful of their own free agents still out there on the market.
At this point, the odds of the Cowboys reuniting with any of those players has taken a hit, but it's possible Dallas will circle back to at least some of them once the 2026 NFL Draft concludes and the second wave of free agency begins.
That's because the Cowboys still have some needs that their own free agents can help shore up if Dallas doesn't adequately do so during the upcoming draft.
Here's a look at three Cowboys free agents Dallas could re-sign at some point.
DE Jadeveon Clowney
At least one reason why the Cowboys haven't brought Clowney back is because Dallas doesn't view him as a scheme fit in new defensive coordinator Christian Parker's defense.
But Clowney has pushed back on that notion, saying he's a fit in any defense. And, to be quite frank, he isn't really wrong, as he's had success in multiple alignments during his career.
"Ain't no scheme I can't play in, 3-4 to 4-3, to whatever down scheme that you had," Clowney said. "I think I've proved that I can play in them all, and not just play in them, but also dominate in them schemes and do my job at a high level."
Clowney said he enjoyed his time in Dallas, so that isn't an issue for him returning to the Cowboys for another season.
We'll see if the Cowboys ultimately change their minds on him, but if their need at edge rusher doesn't get adequately filled, it's very possible Dallas might.
DE Dante Fowler
Sticking with the edge rusher theme, we'd peg Fowler as someone who could reunite with Dallas for a third stint.
“For sure. This is my home," Fowler said when asked if he'd be open to returning to the Cowboys. "I can have a really good role here. As long as I’m healthy, I’m good. It was just one of those years.”
Fowler signed a one-year, $6 million contract last offseason, so it's not like Dallas broke the bank for him after a 10.5-sack season in 2025.
But that doesn't mean the veteran wasn't disappointing, as he finished with just three sacks.
Even still, Fowler could amount to a last-ditch effort if Dallas doesn't get the impact edge rusher opposite Rashan Gary that it needs, or he could be a strong depth piece.
OL Hakeem Adeniji
If there's one thing the Cowboys could still use on their offensive line, it's versatile depth, especially after the departure of Brock Hoffman in free agency to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adeniji was reliable for the Cowboys in limited action last season, as he didn't surrender a sack and gave up two pressures in 77 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
He has also played snaps at four different positions during his career, including both guard and tackle spots.
It just so happens Dallas needs more depth options at all four positions.
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Mike Moraitis is a freelance writer who has covered the NFL for major outlets such as Sports Illustrated and The Sporting News. He has previously written for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and FanSided, and got his start in sports media at Bleacher Report.