3 Pending Free Agent Targets With Ties to New Cowboys DC Christian Parker

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys found their new defensive coordinator, coming to terms with Philadelphia Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Christian Parker.

Widely viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks, Parker has been a trusted assistant for Vic Fangio, dating back to his time as the head coach of the Denver Broncos. Parker helped Patrick Surtain develop quickly in Denver, then did the same with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia.

In Dallas, Parker will have his hands full. Outside of DaRon Bland, their secondary is full of question marks. While Parker will work with the players on staff, he could also use outside help. That said, here's a look at three pending free agents with ties to Parker who could help speed along the defensive rebuild in Dallas.

P.J. Locke, S

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Initially signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Texas, P.J. Locke signed with the Broncos in December 2019. He became a special teams ace for Denver, but began to see more time in the base defense by his third season.

Working under Parker, Locke started eight games while appearing in 12 during the 2023 campaign. He had 53 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. His snaps went down in 2025, but Locke could be an underrated option to help Parker get established in Dallas.

Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

Denver Broncos CB Ja'quan McMillian celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Buffalo Bills WR Brandin Cooks. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Ja'Quan McMillian rose to fame for his unbelievable and controversial interception against the Buffalo Bills. McMillian wrestled the ball out of the hands of Brandin Cooks, setting the Broncos up for the win in overtime and sending them to the AFC Championship Game.

McMillian was undrafted out of East Carolina in 2022 and initially began his career on the practice squad. He spent his first two seasons with Parker as his defensive backs coach and after appearing in just one game as a rookie, he played in 16 with three starts in year two.

In four years, he has 51 appearances and 16 starts for the Broncos. McMillian has been a valuable member of their defense with 195 tackles, seven sacks, 24 pass breakups, six interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns.

McMillian, who is coming off his best season as a pro, is especially talented as a slot corner, which is a huge need for the Cowboys.

Reed Blankenship, S

Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship against the New York Giants. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The biggest name set to hit free agency with ties to Parker is Philadelphia safety Reed Blankenship. A full-time starter over the past three seasons, Blankenship has 308 tackles, nine interceptions, and 23 pass breakups in his career.

Dallas needs to rebuild their safety corps, and could stand to get younger. Blankenship could be a name to watch thanks to his ties to Parker.

