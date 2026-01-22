Cowboys Expected to Hire Defensive Coordinator That Could Weaken a Rival

It appears the search for a new defensive coordinator is coming to a close for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys met with multiple candidates virtually, and this week, they started in-person interviews. While all apparently went well, there was one who stood out ahead of the rest, and he happens to be employed by an NFC East rival.

Dallas met with Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator Christian Parker on Wednesday, and his interview went better than expected. Parker, 34, was said to be "very impressive," with ESPN's Jeremy Fowler saying they are "zeroing in" on Parker as their next DC

Cowboys zeroing in on Christian Parker as Cowboys defensive coordinator after a ‘very impressive’ in-person interview Wednesday, per sources.



Parker, 34, has been Philadelphia’s pass-game coordinator since 2024. pic.twitter.com/1DSP2g40XR — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2026

Patrik Walker of the team's official site also commented on the move, saying the Cowboys are "working" toward the hire.

Christian Parker is a rising star in the NFL

Parker arrived in Philadelphia in 2024, along with Vic Fangio. He's been credited for helping develop Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who have both become talented cornerbacks.

DeJean was especially complimentary of Parker after cleaning out his locker following their postseason loss.

"Yeah, man, I could say a lot of things about him,” DeJean said at locker cleanout day via Pro Football Talk. “What he's meant to me and Q, too. We've had a routine of me and Q go meet with him. two or three times a week just to go over the team we're playing, talk about different looks. And I don't think I'd be the player I am or I'd have the success that I've had without him.

“He's poured a lot into me and Q too, ever since we got here. And I appreciate him for that. And not everybody notices him and he doesn't get the recognition that I think he should. Him and coach (Joe) Kasper, what those guys mean to us in the DB room and how they coach, the intensity they bring, the passion they have for the game. It means a lot to us and doesn't go unnoticed."

If officially hired, Parker will have his work cut out for him. The Cowboys were the worst defense in the NFL last season, and will need to make some huge changes to become competetive once again.

