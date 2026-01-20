Where Dallas Cowboys Rank in NFC East After Giants' John Harbaugh Hire

The Dallas Cowboys finished second in the NFC East this season, with a record of 7-9-1. They were behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who finished 11-6 and were the only team in the division with a winning record.

That's a little misleading when it comes to gauging the talent in the East. The Washington Commanders were third at 5-12, but they were hindered by quarterback Jayden Daniels battling injuries throughout the year.

The New York Giants were last at 4-13, but they have some young players who showed promise. Looking forward to 2026, they could be a much larger threat thanks to their offseason decision to hire John Harbaugh.

With his arrival, the division now has two coaches who have won Super Bowls (Harbaugh and Nick Sirianni) and one who has been to the Super Bowl (Dan Quinn). That being said, let's check out how the Cowboys stack up in an NFC East power ranking.

4. Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn looks on from the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Dan Quinn took the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl in 2016 and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship following the 2024 campaign, which was his first season as their coach. He should be able to rebound from their 2025 struggles, but the Commanders are still in danger of being the worst team in the division.

3. New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

John Harbaugh was a home run hire, and he will get the most out of Jaxson Dart at quarterback. Their offense could be especially dangerous if Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers can stay healthy.

It won't be long until they're threatening the Cowboys, but they're still third in the division until their young talent proves they can win consistently.

2. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Even with a dreadful defense, the Cowboys were threatening the Eagles late in the year. Brian Schottenheimer is the least experienced coach in the division, but he has the best offense. If the Cowboys get their defensive coordinator hire right and hit on their draft picks, they could prove to be contenders in a hurry.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown celebrates a first down against the San Francisco 49ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Dallas fans hope the playoff loss by the Eagles is the start of their downfall. There are rumors that A.J. Brown is unhappy, and if he forces his way out, it will be a major blow for their offense. That said, they're the two-time reigning division champs, which is why they remain No. 1 until someone knocks them down a peg.

