Cowboys Considered Possible Destination for Former All-Pro, Super Champion LB

The Dallas Cowboys have addressed multiple positions of need on defense this offseason, but they aren't done yet.

That's because linebacker is one of the spots Dallas hasn't taken care of. The Logan Wilson experiment failed (and he's now retired) and DeMarvion Overshown needs a running mate.

The overwhelming expectation is the Cowboys will dip into the 2026 NFL Draft later this month for help, but that should not be the only avenue Dallas takes to shore up the position.

Instead, the Cowboys should look to make a significant signing in free agency, also.

Cowboys linked to Bobby Wagner

Former Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best option available for Dallas in free agency is Washington Commanders free-agent linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Wagner was recently connected to the Cowboys by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell, who labeled Dallas as an ideal landing spot for the six-time First-Team All-Pro.

"Wagner now has 14 consecutive seasons (2012-25) with 100-plus tackles, which is tied for the longest such streak since 2000 along with London Fletcher (20-13). The Dallas Cowboys still lack a green dot, middle linebacker entering the 2025 NFL Draft," Podell wrote.

Bobby Wagner has plenty left in the tank

Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wagner is going to turn 36 in June, but there's still plenty of gas left in the tank.

Wagner tallied a whopping 162 tackes and eight tackles for loss last season to go along with 4.5 sacks, nine QB hits, two interceptions and four passes defensed.

He also finished top five in Pro Football Focus run defense and pass-rush grades, notching a 90.3 and 92.4, respectively.

Wagner's coverage numbers took a bit of a dip last season, but he's still serviceable enough in that area to the point he isn't a liability.

Putting Wagner next to Overshown would be a strong option, and for multiple reasons.

Not only is Wagner still a top-notch player, he can also provide a mentor to Overshown and whoever Dallas drafts. He would be a plus for the Cowboys' culture, also.

No future in Washington?

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Commanders head coach Dan Quinn wasn't ready to rule out the team re-signing Wagner, it's clear he's confident enough in his young linebackers to let the veteran leave in free agency.

"We would never shut the door on him," Quinn said of Wagner, per ESPN's John Keim. "We do feel like there's some players that are about to take off at [his] position."

Brian Schottenheimer loves Bobby Wagner

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another logical reason to connect Wagner to the Cowboys is head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was effusive in his praise for the future Hall of Famer.

"Well, I will say this. Number one, we've made some really strong runs at inside linebackers. It hasn't worked out. You're looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world," he said to Kay Adams. "Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he's still playing at a high level. So we'll see how everything works out. It's an exciting time of year, but Bobby Wagner, total stud."

Schottenheimer is clearly a big fan of Wagner and that could be the driving force behind Dallas ultimately bringing him in.