The Dallas Cowboys have several needs on the defensive side of the ball, and all the attention has been on the edge. With rumors swirling about their interest in trading for Las Vegas Raiders superstar Maxx Crosby, that narrative makes sense.

That said, there are other needs, and the Cowboys have pointed out one of the most glaring. Jerry Jones uncharacteristically admitted to a mistake earlier this offseason, saying that he shouldn't have let nickel cornerback Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency. Jones said he was unaware how impactful a good slot corner truly was until they were left without one.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker also understands the importance of the position, saying a capable slot corner is vital to a good defense. Knowing how much they value the position, the Cowboys surely were paying attention to a move made early on Friday.

With NFL free agency approaching, the Buffalo Bills released veteran cornerback Taron Johnson. Originally selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft out of Weber State, Johnson has played in 113 games for the Bills, with 87 starts.

Johnson developed into one of the more consistent slot corners in the NFL, earning a three–year, $30.75 million contract extension that includes $17.82 million in guaranteed money in 2024. He was even called one of the more underrated players in the NFL by Aaron Rodgers, who praised his versatility as a cover corner and run defender.

"I think Buffalo did this more than anybody, playing nickel to every personnel, because Taron Johnson is one of the best players in the league," said Rodgers during his latest Pat McAfee Show appearance. "He's one of the most underrated players in the league. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run and he can cover guys."

Taron Johnson could be an affordable option for the Cowboys

Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After signing his new deal, Johnson saw his PFF grade drop in both 2024 and 2025. That dip in play, coupled with the firing of Sean McDermott, led to his release from Buffalo.

That doesn't mean Johnson can't rebound, especially with a change of scenery.

Working under a well-renowned coach such as Parker could be exactly what he needs. For the Cowboys, it could also be a win since Johnson won't command as high a salary as someone such as Alontae Taylor. That makes him an intriguing option to consider as Dallas looks to rebuild its struggling defense.