Dallas Cowboys Rookie Class Propped Up by Two Standouts

The Dallas Cowboys were expected to make a splash in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, with fans clamoring for help at wide receiver. They could have gone for someone like Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who would have filled a major need.

Instead, the Cowboys took Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall. The selection wasn't met with praise, but it didn't take long to see that Booker was a home run selection. He took over at right guard and was an instant upgrade.

Their second and third-round picks were met with more praise. Dallas got excellent value with Boston College EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 and East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. at No. 76.

Other prospects that drew praise when selected were Texas running back Jaydon Blue (pick No. 149) and UCLA nose tackle Jay Toia (pick No. 217). It often takes years to fully grade a draft class, but after one season, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski gives the Cowboys' class a passing grade. Sobleski said they earned a 'B' but made it clear that Booker and Ezeiruaku carried the class.

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker blocks during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Booker has the makings of a long-term tone-setter for the Cowboys' offensive line. Dallas is always more successful when it can lean on a talented front five. At the time of Donovan Ezeiruaku's selection, no one knew Micah Parsons would never play another down for the Cowboys. Even without Parsons playing opposite, the rookie had a strong season creating pressure overall and should take on a bigger role in Year 2," Sobleski wrote.

"Third-round cornerback Shavon Revel was consistently targeted by opposing quarterbacks. Fifth-round linebacker Shemar James has the potential to be a future starter. All in all, the Cowboys could have done more, but they got plenty from their first two picks."

Shavon Revel, Jaydon Blue can still turn into contributors

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker singled out Revel as a player he scouted last year. While the rookie struggled in 2025, Parker spoke highly of Revel, offering hope that he can turn things around.

Revel suffered a torn ACL during his final season at ECU, and spent much of his rookie season rehabbing his knee. He should have more confidence in the surgically repaired knee, which is another reason for hope.

There's also optimism surrounding Blue. Following a slow start to the season, which included 12 games where he was a healthy scratch, Blue had a strong finale. He ran for 64 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts in Week 18. If he can pick up where he left off, this class would look much more impressive.