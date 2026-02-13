Cowboys Named Potential Fit for Overlooked Pass Rusher in NFL Free Agency

With a need at defensive end, the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to some of the biggest names on the market.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson has been floated as a free agency target, while Las Vegas Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby is often named a trade target. Either of those players would come with an expensive salary, while Crosby would also cost them some premium draft capital.

MORE: Cowboys Insider Floats Intriguing NFL Draft Trade To Land Best Overall Player

That's why Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport is floating another option. He says the Cowboys could be a potential fit for an overlooked pass rusher in free agency, Joseph Ossai. While Ossai doesn't have elite numbers, he's entering his prime and has been steadily improving.

"Ossai hasn't posted gaudy stats over his four seasons in the Queen City. But his playing time has increased in recent years, and he has shown the ability to both set the edge and get after opposing quarterbacks—he has 45 pressures and 27 quarterback hits over the past two years," Davenport wrote.

"Ossai is entering the prime of his career, and among edge-rushers who aren't going to command a big contract in 2026, he is the best bet to have a coming-out party in a new home."

Joseph Ossai wouldn't solve all of the Cowboys' problems on the D-line

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai reacts during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Signing Ossai could be a savvy move, especially if the Cowboys are able to bring back Jadeveon Clowney, who led them with 8.5 sacks in 2025. That duo would give them two veterans who can rush the passer and set the edge against the run.

MORE: 7 Scouting Combine Invitees Cowboys Could Target in 2026 NFL Draft

While this wouldn't solve all their problems on the defensive line, it could help the Cowboys enter the 2026 NFL draft without feeling the pressure to reach for a defensive end. Conversely, they wouldn't prevent them from selecting a pass rusher in Round 1.

Signing someone such as Ossai would give the Cowboys options, without hurting the salary cap. That's why this isn't a bad idea for them to explore.

4 Cowboys Players Who Brian Schottenheimer Could Cut This Offseason

Cowboys Upcoming Free Agents: All 22 Players Ranked by Importance to Re-Sign

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Brings Versatility, Blitzing Prowess to Big D

How Much Cap Space Can Cowboys Free Up for 2026 NFL Free Agency?

Dak Prescott Predicted To Make Cowboys History With Major 2026 NFL Award