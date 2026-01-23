Cowboys Predicted to Land 4-Time Pro Bowl Pass-Rusher in NFL Free Agency

It's not really a secret that defensive miscues plagued the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2025-26 NFL season and were the main reason the franchise didn't return to the postseason for the second consecutive year.

Dallas finished last in the league in scoring defense and passing defense, surrendering the most points in a single season in franchise history. Obviously, the defensive backfield struggled with injuries popping up across the board, but the pass-rush wasn't consistent either.

Part of that can certainly be attributed to the Micah Parsons trade shortly before the season. That effectively took an All-Pro out of the room without any capable replacements waiting in the wings.

Late in the year, the Cowboys posted two consecutive games with zero sacks. The defense finished tied for ninth-worst in the regular season with just 31 sacks.

Going into the offseason, upgrading the defensive front will be a necessity, whether that's through free agency, the NFL Draft, or both.

Dallas Cowboys Predicted To Sign Bengals Star DE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates as time winds down in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. The Bengals begin the season with a 17-16 win over the Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The free agent market will be filled with talent, including Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The 31-year-old just wrapped up a one-year deal with the Bengals following a lengthy contract dispute.

Hendrickson was forced onto IR in December due to a hip/pelvis injury. He finished the season with just 16 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection. The campaign was his least productive since his second year in the league, but he only played in seven games.

When healthy, Hendrickson is one of the best at his position. He recorded 13.5 or more sacks in four of five seasons from 2020-24. That includes 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024. He was a first-team All-Pro just last season.

Hendrickson is anticipated to earn a big contract in a few months. According to Pro Football & Sports Network's Ryan Guthrie, Hendrickson's next home could be in Dallas.

"Dallas already added Quinnen Williams, but balance is still needed. Instead of paying top dollar for a receiver, they invest in pass rush," Guthrie wrote. "Hendrickson made four straight Pro Bowls in Cincinnati and recorded 17+ sacks in back-to-back seasons earlier in his career.

"Even in a down year statistically (4 sacks), he posted an elite 86.4 score, ranking 12th on the PFSN NFL EDGE Impact metrics," Guthrie continued. "The Cowboys need that consistency."

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates a stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Hendrickson was selected to the Pro Bowl from 2021-2024. He was a third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, spending four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before making his way to Cincinnati.

If Dallas signs Hendrickson, the franchise would at least have a stable of bodies off the edge to complement the interior presence of Quinnen Williams. Promising second-year pass-rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku will be back in the fold, and there's mutual interest to bring back Jadeveon Clowney, who had a career performance in the regular season finale.

In a new situation, Hendrickson could find a resurgence back to the level he reached just a few years ago.

