Cowboys Predicted to Lose Key Starter to In-State Rival During Free Agency

Coming off a 7-9-1 campaign, the Dallas Cowboys are facing some difficult free agency decisions.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been adamant they can keep their stars, with most of the focus being on wide receiver George Pickens. Often overlooked, however, is Javonte Williams, the running back who was nearly as vital to the offense in 2026.

Dallas wants to keep Williams around following a breakout season, but there’s no guarantee that he will sign an extension. That’s why FanSided’s Jake Beckman believes the Cowboys could lose him to a team willing to pay more. In such a scenario, Beckman sees the Houston Texans swooping in and bolstering their roster by signing Williams.

Dallas Cowboys RB Javonte Williams celebrates with QB Dak Prescott after a touchdown. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

”The Texans are in dire need of stability in their running back room, especially if C.J. Stroud stinks as much as it looks like he does,” Beckman wrote.

“They have Woody Marks, who can be really explosive, but they need that meatball who can gut defensive lines. That’s Javonte Williams.”

Houston has one of the toughest defenses in the NFL, and adding Williams would be a huge boost for their offense. It would be a smart move on their part, while also dealing a massive blow to their in-state rival.

Cowboys must avoid overpaying Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs with the ball for a touchdown against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Williams was integral to the Cowboys’ offensive success in 2025. He ran for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and added another 137 yards and two touchdowns on 35 receptions.

It was a career year for Williams, but he benefited from being in Dallas as much as they benefited from signing him.

Williams proved to be an excellent fit in the zone run scheme, leading to career-highs in every category. As impressive as he was, that same scheme had Malik Davis looking like a stud as well.

Re-signing Williams is preferable, but the Cowboys need to take their system into consideration and avoid overpaying this offseason.

