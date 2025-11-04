Dak Prescott shares NSFW reaction to Cowboys' Quinnen Williams trade
The Dallas Cowboys made major trade headlines Tuesday, making good on Jerry Jones' promise to improve the defense by acquiring New York Jets three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.
In return, Dallas departed with first-round defensive tackle Mazi Smith along with a 2027 first-round pick and a 2026 second-round pick.
Williams now fixes to be a part of Dallas' long-term future, and it's safe to say Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott approves of the move.
MORE: 3 facts about new Cowboys DL Quinnen Williams you need to know
While speaking briefly to reporters in the locker room a few hours after the trade was finalized, Prescott didn't hold back his feelings about Williams' arrival to Dallas.
Dak Prescott: "I'm F***ing Pumped"
"I'm f***ing pumped. You can quote me on that," Prescott said of the trade, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Prescott voiced his frustration after Monday night's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but as the Cowboys head into the bye week, he has now something to look forward to before Dallas visits the Las Vegas Raiders for another primetime matchup in Week 11.
MORE: 3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
Williams will have an extra week of getting adjusted to his new home before playing under the bright lights, albeit against a Raiders team that's struggling even more than Dallas is.
Williams and the Cowboys defensive line will have its work cut out against rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, though it's still on the secondary to come up with some sort of solution to limit star tight end Brock Bowers as much as possible.
But before that, Prescott will get a chance to get familiar with his new teammate as the Cowboys look to turn their season around.
