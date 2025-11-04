3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' embarrassing loss to Cardinals in Week 9
Well, the worst thing Dallas Cowboys fans could've imagined actually happened. The Cowboys dropped a must-win on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.
What went wrong? I'm sure you could make an educated guess on what the weaknesses of the game were. However, let's break this down before it's deleted from your memory.
MORE: Adam Schefter shares latest on potential Cowboys moves prior to NFL trade deadline
Here are three takeaways from the Week 9 loss.
1. Can't Cover Anyone
The Cardinals did whatever they wanted when it came to their pass offense. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett had his way with the Cowboys' secondary.
It was the kind of performance that puts things into perspective. If Jerry Jones does have a trade up his sleeve, it needs to be an addition to the secondary.
2. Slow Start
The Cowboys' offense has received a lot of praise this season. However, the last two weeks have been dreadful performances from the unit.
Going into the half, the Cowboys had just seven points. Seven points against what was the 2-5 Cardinals. That kind of performance is not going to cut it, especially with this defensive unit.
The pressure is on the offense to be the unit that wins the game for the Cowboys every week. Unfortunately, I just don't think they can.
MORE: Potential Cowboys All-Pro target's steep trade price unchanged
3. Red Zone Woes
It's strange to be dunking on this offense like this, but nothing went right on Monday night. An offense that has been so crisp all season couldn't find their way in the end zone when they were in the most important part of the field.
Once again, this also goes back to the woes of the defense. If the Cowboys' offense can't score touchdowns in the red zone, it's going to be a long day at the office for this team.
There are only so many times you can take a loss and throw out the message "We have to get better." Time is running out for this team.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys’ defense gets ripped by Cardinals player with NSFW insult on national TV
Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys jeans ahead of MNF
NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
Has Mazi Smith played his last down as a Dallas Cowboy?
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries