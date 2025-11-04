3 free agents Cowboys could sign to fill remaining holes on defense
The Dallas Cowboys were active at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, adding two players to their defense.
First, it was linebacker Logan Wilson, who was picked up in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Their second move was to send a first and second-round pick, as well as Mazi Smith, to the New York Jets for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys-Jets Quinnen Williams trade package & compensation
Those moves will help their defense, but there are still a few holes. If the Cowboys are serious about making noise in the second half, they need to target these three free agents during their bye week.
Marcus Maye, S
On Monday night, the Cowboys proved they could rush the passer. Donovan Ezeiruaku, Jadeveon Clowney, and Osa Odighizuwa all had at least five pressures on Jacoby Brissett. Despite this, Brissett had a field day since no one was anywhere near the wide receivers.
While the cornerbacks struggled, the safeties might have been worse. That's why someone such as Marcus Maye should be on their radar. Maye wouldn't be a long-term option at 32 years old, but he would be an upgrade over their current options.
MORE: Dak Prescott gets brutally honest about Cowboys' latest setback
Maye spent time with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 and earned solid grades in coverage and run support from PFF.
Justin Simmons, S
Another older free agent the Cowboys should consider is Justin Simmons. A nine-year veteran, Simmons turns 32 this month, but remains unsigned for 2025. He was once one of the top players at his position, and even though he's not the same player he was, he would also be an upgrade over the options Dallas currently has.
Asante Samuel Jr., CB
Asante Samuel Jr. was a stud for the Chargers after being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. His career hit a wall when he suffered an injury in 2024 that required spinal fusion surgery.
Earlier this week, Samuel was cleared to return to action and is ready to visit with teams. Dallas should be interested in Samuel, who has 176 tackles, 37 pass defenses, and six interceptions in his career. At 26 years old, Samuel could be a huge help for the Cowboys in 2025 and beyond.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys-Cardinals on Monday Night Football
Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
Cowboys-Cardinals MNF game gets streaming lifeline amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries