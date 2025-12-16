Jerry Jones optimistic about Cowboys' future despite losing record

The Dallas Cowboys had their NFL playoff hopes all but evaporate after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Barring a miracle, the Cowboys will see their first season under head coach Brian Schottenheimer end without a postseason berth. For a team that had high expectations, this feels like a failure.

MORE: Cowboys' Jerry Jones sends heartwarming message to Micah Parsons after torn ACL

Jerry Jones, however, doesn't see it that way. While speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said he believes the future is very bright and believes they have plenty of room to improve thanks to their upcoming draft picks and current salary cap standings.

"When I look at the future, our future looks very bright. I think we've got key players at key positions,” Jones said.

“We've got some great draft picks ahead of us and we've got some salary cap room to pay it."

Despite the 6-7-1 record, Jerry Jones sees positives, saying to @1053thefan: "When I look at the future, our future looks very bright. I think we've got key players at key positions. We've got some great draft picks ahead of us and we've got some salary cap room to pay it." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 16, 2025

Jerry Jones has to fix the defense

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caelen Carson battle it out. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas does have plenty to build on when it comes to their offense. Their ground game was revamped with Javonte Williams giving them a shot in the arm. They also have one of the most dangerous aerial attacks with Dak Prescott throwing to CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson.

MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows fall from grace after Week 15

Defensively, though, they're a mess.

Dallas saw a brief spike in performance after trading for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, but they regressed again over the past two weeks. The biggest sore spot has been the secondary, where they lack playmakers at both cornerback and safety.

The Cowboys also need more help on the edge of their defensive line. They've been able to generate pressure, but getting home has been a problem. Entering Week 16, James Houston leads the way with 5.5 sacks, highlighting their need for a difference-maker at the position.

Dallas has plenty of building blocks, but there's still a lot of work to be done before everyone can share Jones' optimism.

2 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys sloppy loss to Vikings in Week 15

3 takeaways from Cowboys lackluster performance in Week 15 loss to Vikings

Cowboys' NFL playoff odds now hang on a hope & prayer after Vikings loss

Cowboys must pull the plug on defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Updated 2026 NFL draft order sees Cowboys position rise following Week 15