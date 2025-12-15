Quinnen Williams injury update reveals next step for Cowboys star

The Dallas Cowboys' chances to reach the NFL playoffs came crashing down on Sunday night, with a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. With the loss, there is only one scenario that would put the team in the postseason.

Dallas must win out, while the Philadelphia Eagles will need to lose all three remaining games.

Sunday's loss also came at another cost, with star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams going down multiple times and getting evaluated by the training staff.

After the game, it was revealed that Williams has been placed in concussion protocol. He was evaluated for a concussion twice during the game.

Cowboys DT Quinnen Williams suffered two head injuries against the Vikings. He returned from the first one. He will begin the week in concussion protocol. — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 15, 2025

It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach the Williams situation as the week progresses, but with only three games remaining in the season, the team could choose to take a conservative approach.

This season, Williams has recorded 45 total tackles, 11 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles, and 2.5 sacks. He has been a true difference maker for the Cowboys' defense since being acquired at the NFL trade deadline in a deal with the New York Jets.

If Williams is unable to clear concussion protocol in time for next weekend's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team could turn to preseason standout Perrion Winfrey, who fans have been itching to see return to the lineup after spending time on injured reserve.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Chargers at AT&T Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. It will be Dallas' final home game of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith is sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive tackles Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

