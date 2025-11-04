Cowboys reportedly eyeing two-time Pro Bowler ahead of NFL trade deadline
With the 2025 NFL trade deadline approaching, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be in the market for defensive help.
Jerry Jones claims the team has already made a move, but says they won't announce the deal until Tuesday. We can only guess who Jones might have landed, but there are reports that they've been targeting a couple of big-name pass rushers.
MORE: Adam Schefter shares latest on potential Cowboys moves prior to NFL trade deadline
One is Trey Hendrickson, who could be traded by the Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas has been linked to him throughout the season, but a new name was dropped on Monday by Jordan Schultz.
According to Schultz, the Cowboys have made calls on Miami Dolphins pass-rusher Bradley Chubb.
Miami is in the midst of some big changes after moving on from general manager Chris Grier, and traded one of their star pass rushers to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jaelan Phillips, a first-round pick in 2021, was sent to the Cowboys' biggest rival for a third-round pick.
Now, they could be willing to trade Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler who has 43.5 career sacks.
Cowboys could become more aggressive with a win on Monday night
The Cowboys have a fortunate bye week coming up in Week 10, which allows them extra time to integrate any new player added at the deadline. The question is just how aggressive they'll be.
MORE: Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder rocks custom Cowboys jeans ahead of MNF
That aggressiveness could change based on their performance against Arizona. If the Cowboys lose and go into the bye with a record of 3-5-1, they might feel as though their best bet is to focus on improving over the offseason with their extra draft picks.
A win, however, keeps them in the mix in the NFC. At 4-4-1, the Cowboys could be willing to roll the dice on someone such as Chubb, hoping they can find a way to make it into the playoffs.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI—
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys-Cardinals on Monday Night Football
Cowboys' final Week 9 injury report lists 6 players out, including 3 starters on D
3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys in pivotal Week 9 matchup vs. Cardinals
NFL insider names Cowboys' potential trade deadline targets to bolster defense
Cowboys-Cardinals MNF game gets streaming lifeline amid ESPN-YouTube TV dispute
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries