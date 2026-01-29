Cowboys' AT&T Stadium Lands Marquee Sporting Event in 2027

Jerry World is going to be the center of the sports world once again, with another marquee event coming to the Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium in 2027.

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that AT&T Stadium will be hosting the 2027 NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, February 20, 2027. The game will feature the Dallas Stars hosting the Vegas Golden Knights, who will be playing in their third outdoor game in franchise history.

If the Stars and Kings continue their recent success, the 2027 showdown will very likely be a battle between two playoff contenders.

MORE: Cowboys Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Charlotte Jones - What's New At AT&T Stadium?

It will mark the first hockey game hosted at AT&T Stadium, and adds to the list of major events to take place at the Cowboys' home field. Let's just hope it's not an afternoon game that will force players to deal with the infamous sun glare.

The @GoldenKnights will face the @DallasStars in the 2027 @NavyFederal NHL #StadiumSeries! 🏟️



This game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on February 20th, 2027. pic.twitter.com/AfQIX2Bqps — NHL (@NHL) January 29, 2026

This year, AT&T Stadium will be hosting nine FIFA World Cup matches, including a semi-final. It has previously hosted Super Bowl XLV, WrestleMania 32 and WrestleMania 38, the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, 2014 NCAA Final Four, NFL Draft, the INDYCAR Grand Prix of Arlington, and even a Taylor Swift concert.

It was also host of the record-setting Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match on Netflix.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders kickoff Jake Paul-Mike Tyson with 'Thunderstruck' performance

If there's one thing Jerry Jones knows how to do, it's make the Cowboys' home stadium a desired destination for major events in the sports world. And people like to show up for some NFL games, too.

PFR recently shared the 2025 regular season home attendance totals for all 32 teams around the NFL, and the Cowboys led the way with 743,934 fans throughout the year. Second-place belonged to the Denver Broncos at Mile High, with 687,500 fans checking in, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Arrowhead Stadium rounded out the top three with 661,146.

Your 2025 NFL regular season home attendance returns 🏟️



(via PFR) pic.twitter.com/Y7dZjvTjEt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2026

It may have been a down year for Dallas on the field, but the stadium is still thriving, which means Jerry Jones is still smiling.

New Cowboys 2026 Mock Draft Lands Defensive Duo With Strong NFL Links

3 Senior Bowl EDGE Rushers Putting Themselves on Cowboys’ Radar

Dallas Cowboys Working to Keep Breakout Star From Leaving in NFL Free Agency

Will McClay Breaks Down Cowboys’ Approach to NFL Free Agency

Dallas Cowboys 'Unsung Hero' of 2025 Perfectly Rounds Out Elite NFL Unit